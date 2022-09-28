EU officials vow ‘robust and united response’ if gas pipeline damage is sabotage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

EU officials vow ‘robust and united response’ if gas pipeline damage is sabotage

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 8.23am Updated: September 28 2022, 12.56pm
A large disturbance in the sea can be observed off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm (Danish Defence Command via AP)
A large disturbance in the sea can be observed off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm (Danish Defence Command via AP)

The European Union suspects that damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was sabotage and is warning of retaliation for any attack on Europe’s energy networks, a senior official has said, as energy companies began ramping up security.

The episode underscored the vulnerability of Europe’s energy infrastructure and further heightened tensions in the continent that has been rocked by the seven-month war in Ukraine.

Seismologists reported that explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered on Tuesday on two underwater natural gas pipelines running from Russia to Germany.

The incidents came as the EU struggles to keep a lid on soaring gas and electricity prices.

“All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the bloc’s 27 members.

“Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.”

Some European leaders and experts pointed to possible sabotage given the energy stand-off with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine.

The three leaks were reported on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which are filled with natural gas but are not delivering the fuel to Europe.

The pipelines allow gas to be piped to Germany without transiting through Ukraine or Poland.

The damage means that they are unlikely to be able to carry any gas to Europe this winter even if the political will to bring them online emerged, according to analysts.

The extent of the damage to the pipelines, along with the political ramifications, raises serious doubts about the future of the Nord Stream projects.

Germany was heavily criticised for the project by the US and many of its European partners, which said that it only increased Europe’s reliance on Russian gas imports.

The Baltic Pipe Project will deliver natural gas from Norway to Poland
The Baltic Pipe Project will deliver natural gas from Norway to Poland (AP)

While it remains unknown who might be responsible for the damage, given its undersea location, Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau said on Tuesday that the leaks could be part of Russia’s hybrid war on Nato.

“The explosions took place very close to Danish territorial waters, but not inside them, because that would have meant Nato territory,” Mr Rau said during a discussion at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

“This could mean that someone is trying to intimidate the countries of the Baltic Sea. With the exception of Russia, all these countries are Nato members or are aspiring to membership,” he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said allegations that Russia could be behind the incidents were “predictable and stupid”.

He told reporters in a conference call that the damage has caused Russia huge economic losses.

Even with eyes turning towards Russia, Anders Puck Nielsen, a researcher with the Centre for Maritime Operations at the Royal Danish Defence College, said that it would be hard to establish who is responsible and just as tough to prevent similar incidents.

“We have pipelines, we have communication cables like the internet. We have just power lines running on the seabed. All of this is vulnerable and our societies are very dependent on it. And it’s very, very difficult to monitor what’s going on and to prevent a case of sabotage,” he told The Associated Press.

German defence minister Christine Lambrecht said “the circumstances surrounding this disturbing event must now be quickly clarified and those responsible identified”.

Mr Borrell said the EU will support any investigation into the damage, and will “increase our resilience in energy security”.

Energy companies and governments are already reacting.

The Norwegian state oil company Equinor said it has decided to raise the level of preparedness in Norway, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

The alert was raised overnight and applies to all of Equinor’s facilities.

Norway is not a member of the EU, but is a major producer of offshore oil and gas.

Its energy exports have surged as European countries scramble to find alternatives to Russian energy supplies.

The Norwegian government decided on Tuesday to boost security around its energy infrastructure, land facilities and installations on the Norwegian continental shelf after reports of an increase in unidentified drone flights.

The leaks in the gas pipelines were spotted off the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said “it is the authorities’ clear assessment that these are deliberate actions – not accidents”.

But she said “there is no information indicating who could be behind it”.

Ms Frederiksen rejected the suggestion that the incident was an attack on Denmark, saying the leaks occurred in international waters.

Denmark’s defence minister Morten Bodskov met on Wednesday with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the incidents.

The Danish Defence Ministry said it also believes “that the violations occurred as a result of a deliberate act”.

Mr Bodskov warned in a statement that “there is reason to be concerned about the security situation in the Baltic Sea region. Despite the war efforts in Ukraine, Russia has a significant military presence in the Baltic Sea region and we expect them to continue their sabre rattling”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

R Kelly may be ordered to pay over £276,000 for treatment for one of his victims (Alamy/PA)
R Kelly may be ordered to pay over £276,000 for treatment for one of…
Dyffryn gardens in south Glamorgan (John Millar/National Trust Images)
Expect muted autumn colours after summer’s drought, nature lovers told
(David Cheskin/PA)
Long-term antidepressant use ‘may increase risk of heart disease’
A young adult on their one-year supported internship programme through the charity DFN Project Search (DFN Project Search/PA)
Campaign aims to boost number of young adults with SEND in work by 10,000
British entrants Jason Auld and Kimberley Lester both feature in the latest edition of Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records 2023)
Britons ride unicycles and juggle with their feet in Guinness World Records 2023
London Marathon participants are being urged to learn CPR (Yui Mok/PA)
Cardiac arrest survivor urges people to learn CPR this World Heart Day
Clinical lead Danny Ahmed previously pictured at the clinic in Middlesbrough which offered entrenched heroin addicts two daily doses of diamorphine (Cleveland Police/PA)
Drug death town’s free heroin scheme to end
A new study found a texting service did not reduce sexually transmitted infections among young people, as had been hoped (PA)
Safe sex texts do not stop young people getting STIs, study finds
(PA)
Lottery draw produces £5m jackpot winner
Heathrow Airport confirmed two planes collided on the airfield but said no injuries had been reported (Steve Parsons/PA)
Two planes involved in ‘minor collision’ at Heathrow

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
A large disturbance in the sea can be observed off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm (Danish Defence Command via AP)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks