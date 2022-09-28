Prosecution of Soldier F over Bloody Sunday murders resumes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Prosecution of Soldier F over Bloody Sunday murders resumes

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 11.26am
(Brian Lawless/PA)
(Brian Lawless/PA)

Discontinued court proceedings against a military veteran accused of two murders on Bloody Sunday have resumed.

Last week, Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced it was reactivating the case against Soldier F on two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

The former paratrooper is accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney on the day in January 1972 when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters on the streets of Derry.

The PPS previously called a halt to the prosecution citing concerns that the case could collapse if it proceeded to trial.

Bloody Sunday prosecutions
James Wray and William McKinney were killed on Bloody Sunday (Bloody Sunday Trust/PA)

The prosecution was still in the magistrates’ court system at that point, with lawyers preparing for a committal hearing to determine whether it would proceed to crown court trial.

The decision to halt the proceedings was challenged by the family of Mr McKinney and earlier this year the Divisional Court of the High Court in Belfast overturned the PPS move.

Earlier this month, the court rejected the PPS’s bid to have an appeal referred to the UK Supreme Court.

After reviewing its position, the PPS decided to resume the prosecution.

The case was mentioned briefly at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

A prosecution barrister confirmed to District Judge Peter Magill that the PPS was now in a position to “recommence” the proceedings.

The remainder of the legal exchanges focused on potential dates for the committal hearing, with the judge suggesting late November and December.

The case was adjourned to October 7 when timetabling issues will again be considered.

The PPS originally halted the prosecution of Soldier F amid concerns the case could collapse in light of a separate court ruling on the admissibility of evidence which caused the collapse of another Troubles murder trial involving two military veterans.

The McKinney family successfully challenged the decision by prosecutors by way of judicial review.

Bloody Sunday was one of the darkest days in the history of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

Thirteen people were killed on the day, and another man shot by paratroopers died four months later.

Many consider him the 14th victim of Bloody Sunday, but his death was formally attributed to an inoperable brain tumour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A police community support officer lays a floral tribute at the scene in Woodhouse Hill (Danny Lawson/PA)
Pair in court over murder of 15-year-old outside school gates
Under ELMS, land managers will receive payments for restoring degraded landscapes and making space for wildlife (Rewilding Britain/PA)
Keep up pressure to ensure landscape recovery scheme remains – conservationist
Researchers say ancient shark-like fish appeared much earlier than previously thought (Heming Zhang/PA)
Ancient shark-like fish appeared much earlier than previously thought – study
Dean Pascale-Modeste died from stab wounds (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Alleged fugitive to ‘face the music’ for producer’s gang murder, court told
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell address a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)
EU seeks trade sanctions on Russia over ‘sham’ Ukraine votes
Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Police constable who hit Dalian Atkinson with her baton cleared of assault
Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said referendums which reportedly endorse Russian rule in parts of Ukraine are a sham (Niall Carson/PA)
Referendums which back Russian rule in Ukraine a sham – Coveney
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk (Susan Walsh/AP)
Musk claims in court brief that SEC is unlawfully muzzling him
Edward Reeve (Dorset Police/PA)
Judge names youths as he jails them for life for murder of ‘vulnerable’ musician
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German death camp in Oswiecim, Poland (Michal Dyjuk/AP)
Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz to deliver message against hatred

Most Read

1
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
2
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
1
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
(Brian Lawless/PA)
No jail for Perth businessman who claimed police brutality
5
Tealing is one of the hotspots for speeding in the 20mph limit. Pic: Google
Angus 20mph zones: Could they become a blanket limit across every town and village?
5
6
Greggs squirrel pitlochry
Squirrel loose inside Pitlochry Greggs set free after three-day rescue mission
1
7
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service?
0
8
Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
9
Alex Allan
Pitlochry hairdresser takes aim at motorhome parking takeover in Highland Perthshire town
10
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’

More from The Courier

The Scotmid shop on Fintry Road, Dundee.
Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade
0
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
5 major problems facing Nicola Sturgeon in wake of Tory budget chaos
A well-wrapped Robert MacIntyre after practice at St Andrews on Wednesday.
Super proud Scot Robert MacIntyre plans to 'punch hard' on return home to the…
0
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
photo shows Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner smiling broadly on stage at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Keir Starmer's Labour Party has much to celebrate - and much more…
0
Autumnal trees in Camperdown Park, Dundee.
Our 5 favourite places in Dundee to find conkers - and what to do…
0

Editor's Picks