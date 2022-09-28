China’s yuan slides to 14-year low against dollar after US rate hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
China’s yuan slides to 14-year low against dollar after US rate hikes

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 11.34am Updated: September 28 2022, 12.21pm
The yuan fell to 7.2301 to the dollar, its lowest level since January 2008 (Alamy/PA)
The yuan fell to 7.2301 to the dollar, its lowest level since January 2008 (Alamy/PA)

China’s yuan has fallen to a 14-year low against the dollar despite central bank efforts to stem the slide after US interest rate hikes prompted traders to convert money into dollars in search of higher returns.

A weaker yuan helps Chinese exporters by making their goods cheaper abroad, but it encourages capital to flow out of the economy.

That raises costs for Chinese borrowers and sets back the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to boost weak economic growth.

The yuan fell to 7.2301 to the dollar, its lowest level since January 2008.

Workers man a booth promoting the digital version of the Chinese yuan in Beijing
Workers man a booth promoting the digital version of the Chinese yuan in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

One yuan was worth about 13.8 cents, down 15% from its March high.

On Wednesday, a deputy central bank governor, Liu Guoqiang, held a video meeting with Chinese bankers and told them to “maintain the basic stability of the exchange rate”, according to a central bank statement.

It said Liu warned the bankers against betting the yuan would rise or fall.

“Maintaining stability is the top priority,” the statement said.

The yuan has exceeded expectations it might fall to seven to the dollar after the US Federal Reserve started aggressive rate hikes to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high.

The Fed has raised rates five times this year and says more increases are likely.

By contrast, the People’s Bank of China has cut interest rates to boost growth that fell to 2.2% over a year earlier in the first six months of 2022 – less than half the official 5.5% target.

The yuan is allowed to fluctuate up or down 2% from its starting price each day in tightly controlled trading.

That prevents big daily swings, but down days can add up to a big change over time.

Vendors exchange Chinese yuan notes at a store in Beijing
Vendors exchange Chinese yuan notes at a store in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

To shore up the exchange rate, Beijing cut the amount of foreign currency deposits Chinese banks are required to hold as reserves to 6% from 8% as of September 15.

That increases the amount of dollars and other foreign currency available to buy yuan, which should push up the exchange rate.

Still, that reserve cut is unlikely to stop a slide that is driven by “a strong US dollar and the expectation of more Federal Reserve hikes”, said Iris Pang of ING in a report.

“Less aggressive rate hike talk” might help the yuan rally, but it might weaken further “if the Fed maintains its very hawkish tone” into next year, Ms Pang wrote.

Chinese officials have previously promised to avoid “competitive devaluation” to gain an advantage in trade.

The yuan sank in 2019 during trade tension with then-US president Donald Trump.

That prompted suggestions Beijing was trying to reduce the impact of US tariff hikes, but there was no official confirmation.

The currency later strengthened.

Other governments are also struggling to manage capital flows under pressure from Fed rate hikes.

On Friday, Vietnam’s central bank raised a key interest rate in what economists said appeared to be an effort to stop an outflow of money in search of higher returns.

