Everton’s Nathan Patterson facing up to five weeks out with ankle injury By Press Association September 28 2022, 11.35am Everton’s Nathan Patterson was injured on international duty (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Everton right-back Nathan Patterson faces up to five weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the Premier League club have confirmed. The 20-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during Scotland’s Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday. Patterson was forced off in the first half against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA) Patterson was injured in a challenge with Ruslan Malinovskyi during the first half of the contest. A statement from the club read: “Everton defender Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury. “Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton’s medical team at Finch Farm.” Patterson had been in good form for the Merseysiders (Barrington Coombs/PA) The former Rangers defender had been one of Everton’s most impressive performers this season, starting all eight first-team games so far. His absence could mean a return to the side for the long-serving Seamus Coleman, who has made just one appearance this term after recovering from a groin operation in the summer. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Alex Albon ready to race in Singapore Grand Prix after health scare What next for Scotland after winning promotion to Nations League Group A? Super proud Scot Robert MacIntyre plans to 'punch hard' on return home to the… 0 Ted Hill: Worcester players all want club to survive but need ‘Plan B in… Police constable who hit Dalian Atkinson with her baton cleared of assault Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links 0 Worcester’s Joe Batley aiming to overcome adversity again after beating cancer Dundee Utd assistant Stevie Crawford ‘excited’ by return to full-time coaching Exclusion threat should be written into coaching licences, says abuse survivor Johnny Nelson: Fury becoming ‘boy that cried wolf’ after calling off Joshua bout Most Read 1 Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers 2 Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company 1 3 Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police 4 No jail for Perth businessman who claimed police brutality 5 Angus 20mph zones: Could they become a blanket limit across every town and village? 5 6 Squirrel loose inside Pitlochry Greggs set free after three-day rescue mission 1 7 Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service? 0 8 Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn 0 9 Pitlochry hairdresser takes aim at motorhome parking takeover in Highland Perthshire town 10 Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’ More from The Courier Cowdenbeath fire: 'Strong smell' reported months before cannabis farm found Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade 0 5 major problems facing Nicola Sturgeon in wake of Tory budget chaos Super proud Scot Robert MacIntyre plans to 'punch hard' on return home to the… 0 Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath 0 KEZIA DUGDALE: Keir Starmer's Labour Party has much to celebrate - and much more… 0 Editor's Picks Blood-soaked Perth dad made Christmas Day police bomb threat after hitting drink because he couldn’t get a haircut Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company Squirrel loose inside Pitlochry Greggs set free after three-day rescue mission Brian Cox to attend Homecoming ‘in conversation’ cinema celebration at Dundee Contemporary Arts 5 of the best: Tayside and Fife detached houses for under £200k Dundee firefighters form guard of honour for former chief Alex Winton No jail for Perth businessman who claimed police brutality Dundee Albert Square benches destroyed again in latest vandalism attack Dundee chief John Nelms urges Scottish football to stop devaluing itself as SPFL agree new Sky TV deal Train passenger fined for violent racist rant against Thai pair in Fife