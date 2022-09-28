Burglars found guilty of murdering man after breaking into cannabis factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Burglars found guilty of murdering man after breaking into cannabis factory

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 1.55pm Updated: September 28 2022, 2.32pm
Renato Geci (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Renato Geci (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Two burglars have been convicted of killing a man during a bungled bid to snatch nearly £100,000 of drugs from a cannabis factory.

Shaddai Smith, 32, and Jason Sebran, 38, broke into a house in Granville Avenue, Hounslow, west London, on March 22 last year.

The Old Bailey heard that the property was the base of a “sophisticated” operation to cultivate more than 200 cannabis plants with an estimated value of £95,000.

Smith and Sebran climbed up a ladder and through a bathroom window, only to find the house occupied by Albanian Renato Geci, 21, and his brother Vilson Geci, 29.

The older sibling went to see what was going on, and was confronted by the intruders and sprayed in the face with what he believed was acid, the court heard.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett KC had told jurors that a violent struggle ensued with Smith grabbing a knife from the kitchen and Sebran armed with a screwdriver.

Mr Aylett said: “Renato was stabbed to death with the knife as well as being stabbed with the screwdriver.

“As for Vilson, he was stabbed in the thigh with the knife and he also sustained a significant number of other injuries, albeit that most of them were fairly superficial.”

The defendants fled through a window and went to ground.

After his arrest, Smith admitted going to burgle the premises and claimed he had come under attack.

Sebran told police that someone else had gone into the house while he waited outside in his car.

However, Vilson Geci’s description of one attacker’s tattoos matched letters and numbers on Sebran’s arms celebrating the names and birthdays of his two children.

Sebran told officers: “It’s not like I’m coming into someone’s house and nicking your TV and your video – it’s cannabis. They shouldn’t be doing it in the first place so I ain’t got no morals about taking it.”

But Mr Aylett told jurors: “All the same, those men were not acting in the public interest. Instead they were in it for money.

“An expert has suggested that the potential value of the cannabis could have been as much as £95,000.”

Jurors were told that both men had pleaded guilty to burglary but said they believed the premises to be unoccupied at the time.

The jury deliberated for nearly 25 hours to find Smith and Sebran guilty of murder and wounding with intent by a majority of 11 to one.

Smith, of Firwood Lane, Romford, and Sebran, from Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, were remanded into custody to be sentenced on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Garth Hall, from Scotland Yard, said: “Smith and Sebran’s claims that they believed the house they were entering was empty and that their intention was only to steal cannabis plants have been disproved by the jury.

“Both men had ample opportunity to leave the property when they found Renato and another man inside; however – they were driven by greed and the profit they saw they could make from stealing the cannabis plants.

“They decided to attack Renato, using lethal force as they overpowered him, and causing multiple injuries to their second victim before fleeing empty-handed.”

