Alleged fugitive to ‘face the music’ for producer’s gang murder, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Alleged fugitive to ‘face the music’ for producer’s gang murder, court told

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 3.38pm
Dean Pascale-Modeste died from stab wounds (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Dean Pascale-Modeste died from stab wounds (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A young music producer was killed in a “pitiless” gang knife attack in front of parents on the afternoon school run, a court has heard.

Dean Pascal-Modeste, 21, suffered 14 stab wounds and died at the scene in Grove Park, south-east London, on February 24 2017.

One of his alleged attackers, Jahtel Williamson, 26, is on trial for his murder after being brought from the US to “face the music” last year.

His is the third of a sequence of trials which have already resulted in the convictions of four young men for the killing, the Old Bailey was told.

Opening his trial on Wednesday, Crispin Aylett KC said Mr Pascal-Modeste, from Barking, east London, was not a gang member and had simply been “looking to make a name for himself in the music business”.

On the day of his murder, he had gone with two friends to record a music video to post on YouTube.

He was waiting with one of them on a wall when two mopeds pulled up and one of the riders pointed a gun, jurors were told.

As they fled, more youths appeared on foot “from nowhere” and started chasing them, “acting in concert” with the mopeds in an “ambush on two fronts”, it was alleged.

Mr Aylett said: “In the course of a pitiless attack, Dean sustained 14 separate stab wounds.

“In particular, two blows were struck with such force as to split Dean’s ribs and penetrate his left lung.

“​Once they had finished with Dean, they ran off. By this time, the mopeds had already sped away. Dean was left lying on the ground, bleeding to death.”

“All of this had happened in broad daylight at around a quarter to four on a Friday afternoon – indeed, a number of the witnesses had been collecting their children from school.

“This attack, you may think, was as outrageous as it was brazen.”

Following the “co-ordinated attack”, four knives were recovered from the area and linked to the killing, the court heard.

Mr Aylett told jurors that Mr Pascal-Modeste’s two friends were linked to the “Splash gang” based in south-east London.

He said: “The prosecution allege that the murder of Dean Pascal-Modeste has its roots in a poisonous feud between the Splash gang and the B Side gang.

“In other words,  Dean Pascal-Modeste was stabbed to death not for who he was or for anything that he had done; instead, he was murdered for the company that he kept.”

Williamson is alleged to have been one of the attackers who chased the victim on foot.

He allegedly fled to the US after the murder, and was sent back to Britain in April last year.

Mr Aylett said: “The prosecution say that the time has now come for him, too, to face the music.”

Williamson, of Greenwich, south east London, denies murder and the trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A police community support officer lays a floral tribute at the scene in Woodhouse Hill (Danny Lawson/PA)
Pair in court over murder of 15-year-old outside school gates
Under ELMS, land managers will receive payments for restoring degraded landscapes and making space for wildlife (Rewilding Britain/PA)
Keep up pressure to ensure landscape recovery scheme remains – conservationist
Researchers say ancient shark-like fish appeared much earlier than previously thought (Heming Zhang/PA)
Ancient shark-like fish appeared much earlier than previously thought – study
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell address a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)
EU seeks trade sanctions on Russia over ‘sham’ Ukraine votes
Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Police constable who hit Dalian Atkinson with her baton cleared of assault
Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said referendums which reportedly endorse Russian rule in parts of Ukraine are a sham (Niall Carson/PA)
Referendums which back Russian rule in Ukraine a sham – Coveney
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk (Susan Walsh/AP)
Musk claims in court brief that SEC is unlawfully muzzling him
Edward Reeve (Dorset Police/PA)
Judge names youths as he jails them for life for murder of ‘vulnerable’ musician
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German death camp in Oswiecim, Poland (Michal Dyjuk/AP)
Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz to deliver message against hatred
Fallen utility poles and branches line a street after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Rio, Cuba (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
Cuba begins to turn lights back on after Hurricane Ian blacks out island

Most Read

1
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
2
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
1
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
Dean Pascale-Modeste died from stab wounds (Metropolitan Police/PA)
No jail for Perth businessman who claimed police brutality
5
Tealing is one of the hotspots for speeding in the 20mph limit. Pic: Google
Angus 20mph zones: Could they become a blanket limit across every town and village?
5
6
Greggs squirrel pitlochry
Squirrel loose inside Pitlochry Greggs set free after three-day rescue mission
1
7
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service?
0
8
Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
9
Alex Allan
Pitlochry hairdresser takes aim at motorhome parking takeover in Highland Perthshire town
10
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’

More from The Courier

Go for maximum flexibility with Jamie Oliver's sweet potato chilli. Photo credit: Richard Clatworthy.
Midweek meal: Expand your kitchen repertoire with Jamie Oliver's flexible sweet potato chilli
Paul Sheerin has revealed how he came to sign Bobby Linn for Arbroath.
Arbroath legend Paul Sheerin reveals why signing Lichties hero Bobby Linn was case of…
0
Lisa Reid, new owner of Lundin Coffee Co.
Leven coffee shop Jane's at Nineteen reopens under new ownership as Lundin Coffee Co
0
Asthma charity boss tells SNP to rethink inhaler plan 'before people die'
The building on High Street in Cowdenbeath remained taped off on Wednesday.
Cowdenbeath fire: 'Strong smell' reported months before cannabis farm found
The Scotmid shop on Fintry Road, Dundee.
Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade
0

Editor's Picks