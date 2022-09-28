Gas leaks ‘could emit equivalent of a third of Denmark’s CO2 emissions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Gas leaks ‘could emit equivalent of a third of Denmark’s CO2 emissions’

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 5.30pm Updated: September 28 2022, 6.04pm
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)

The Nord Stream pipeline leaks pumping huge volumes of natural gas into the Baltic Sea could emit the equivalent of one third of Denmark’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official has warned.

Kristoffer Bottzauw, head of the Danish Energy Agency, said emissions from the three leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines correspond to approximately 32% of annual Danish carbon dioxide emissions.

Danish emissions in 2020 were approximately 45 million tonnes of CO2.

Sabotage is suspected to have caused the leaks, and seismologists said on Tuesday that explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before they were discovered.

The Baltic Pipe Project will deliver natural gas from Norway to Poland
The Baltic Pipe Project will deliver natural gas from Norway to Poland (AP)

The incidents came as the EU struggles to keep a lid on soaring gas and electricity prices.

Mr Bottzauw told a press conference that his agency expects the gas to be out of the pipes, that run from Russia to Germany, by Sunday.

“We believe that half the gas is out by now of one of the two pipes,” Mr Bottzauw said.

“We are talking about a huge spill of several million cubic metres of gas.”

He said the gas is not poisonous but contains methane which is a potent greenhouse gas.

In a statement, his agency said its calculation on the greenhouse gas emissions was an estimate “partly because it is not certain that all the natural gas will be released into the atmosphere; partly because a methane proportion of the natural gas of 100% has been assumed”.

It added that the calculation was based on information from operators Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG about the content of natural gas in the three pipelines that are leaking.

Some European officials and energy experts have said Russia is probably to blame since it directly benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe.

But others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened.

“As long as there is gas, it is dangerous to be there,” Mr Bottzauw said, declining to say when experts would be able to go down and see the pipes, which he said were made of 12-centimetre (5in) thick steel coated with concrete.

They lie on the seabed between 70 and 90 metres (230ft and 295ft) deep.

The leaks were all in international waters.

Two are within the Danish exclusive economic zone while the third is in the Swedish equivalent.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

R Kelly may be ordered to pay over £276,000 for treatment for one of his victims (Alamy/PA)
R Kelly may be ordered to pay over £276,000 for treatment for one of…
Dyffryn gardens in south Glamorgan (John Millar/National Trust Images)
Expect muted autumn colours after summer’s drought, nature lovers told
(David Cheskin/PA)
Long-term antidepressant use ‘may increase risk of heart disease’
A young adult on their one-year supported internship programme through the charity DFN Project Search (DFN Project Search/PA)
Campaign aims to boost number of young adults with SEND in work by 10,000
British entrants Jason Auld and Kimberley Lester both feature in the latest edition of Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records 2023)
Britons ride unicycles and juggle with their feet in Guinness World Records 2023
London Marathon participants are being urged to learn CPR (Yui Mok/PA)
Cardiac arrest survivor urges people to learn CPR this World Heart Day
Clinical lead Danny Ahmed previously pictured at the clinic in Middlesbrough which offered entrenched heroin addicts two daily doses of diamorphine (Cleveland Police/PA)
Drug death town’s free heroin scheme to end
A new study found a texting service did not reduce sexually transmitted infections among young people, as had been hoped (PA)
Safe sex texts do not stop young people getting STIs, study finds
(PA)
Lottery draw produces £5m jackpot winner
Heathrow Airport confirmed two planes collided on the airfield but said no injuries had been reported (Steve Parsons/PA)
Two planes involved in ‘minor collision’ at Heathrow

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks