Chelsea beat West Ham to make it back-to-back Women’s Super League wins

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 9.15pm
Sam Kerr struck the woodwork twice before finding the net in the second half (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Kerr struck the woodwork twice before finding the net in the second half (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea came from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 in their Women’s Super League match at Kingsmeadow.

Irons captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir headed the visitors into a shock lead after only three minutes, before Chelsea responded as Sam Kerr twice hit the woodwork and Fran Kirby scored a deserved equaliser in the 40th minute.

Kerr then tapped in a second on the hour, with Millie Bright nodding home a third shortly after, before Lauren James saw her late penalty saved.

The match at Kingsmeadow was rearranged from September 11 following the death of the Queen.

West Ham, who have never beaten Chelsea in the WSL, took the lead after just three minutes when Iceland midfielder Brynjarsdottir powered in a header from a corner.

The Blues – who beat Manchester City after losing their opening match at newly-promoted Liverpool – looked to make a swift response as Bright’s goalbound flick was clawed off the line by Irons keeper Mackenzie Arnold.

Kerr cut inside from the left and crashed a 20-yard drive against the far post and the Australian forward soon hit the other post with a low effort as Chelsea remained on the front foot.

The equaliser eventually arrived five minutes before half-time when Kirby dug out a cross from the left to chip the ball into the top corner.

Chelsea remained on the offensive at the start of the second half.

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr (right) scores against West Ham
Sam Kerr (right) slotted in Chelsea’s second after a defensive mix-up (Adam Davy/PA)

Their pressure told just before the hour when Kerr slotted in after West Ham failed to clear following a corner which dropped into the six-yard box.

England defender Bright added another in the 63rd minute, heading home from a corner.

With 15 minutes left, Chelsea were awarded a penalty after Lucy Parker brought down James but the forward saw a tame spot-kick saved by Arnold down low to her left.

