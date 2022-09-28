Cardiac arrest survivor urges people to learn CPR this World Heart Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cardiac arrest survivor urges people to learn CPR this World Heart Day

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 12.04am
London Marathon participants are being urged to learn CPR (Yui Mok/PA)
London Marathon participants are being urged to learn CPR (Yui Mok/PA)

A woman saved by a stranger after suffering a cardiac arrest at the gym has urged everyone to arm themselves with the crucial skill of CPR.

Marking World Heart Day and just ahead of the London Marathon, people are being encouraged to learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation so they can use it in an emergency if needed.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF), which is the 2022 official marathon charity, has suggested all those with a place in Sunday’s event, as well as staff, volunteers and contractors try its free, first-of-a-kind online training tool – RevivR.

The BHF said that in just 15 minutes the RevivR app shows when and how to do CPR to save someone’s life (BHF/PA)
The BHF said that in just 15 minutes the RevivR app shows when and how to do CPR to save someone's life (BHF/PA)

The charity said thousands of people involved in this year’s TCS London Marathon have already taken up the call by either learning CPR and defibrillation for the first time or brushing up on their skills.

Cardiac arrest survivor Rehana Browne, 31, has credited the quick actions of a doctor who happened to be on the rowing machine next to her in the gym for saving her life almost a decade ago.

Aged just 22, she was rushed to hospital and placed in a medically induced coma, with doctors warning her parents there was a high risk she might be brain-damaged or disabled.

Doctors did not find any underlying condition but Ms Browne, who is based in London, was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), to try to restore the heart to a normal rhythm if she suffered another cardiac arrest.

Rehana Browne was just 22 when she suffered a cardiac arrest whilst exercising at the gym in 2013 (Jacob Ladd/PA)

She said: “The doctors decided it was best to get an ICD fitted in case it happened again. I couldn’t be sure that someone would be there to save my life again.

“Going through something like this is a real challenge and at times the recovery process was frustrating. But I’m incredibly grateful for all the support I’ve received along the way.

“I can never thank the man who performed CPR on me enough. That’s why it is so important we all do our bit and learn something lifesaving like CPR, because you never know when you might need it.”

BHF chief executive Dr Charmaine Griffiths said Ms Browne’s experience shows “just how important it is for people to learn a lifesaving skill like CPR”.

“It’s fantastic to see that so many people who will be donning their trainers this weekend have already taken the time to learn CPR through RevivR.

“The tragic reality is that fewer than one in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the UK and this needs to change.

“We are determined to make a difference and create a nation of life savers by giving everyone the opportunity to learn CPR.”

To use the RevivR training tool, visit: bhf.org.uk/revivr .

