Britons ride unicycles and juggle with their feet in Guinness World Records 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Britons ride unicycles and juggle with their feet in Guinness World Records 2023

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 12.05am Updated: September 29 2022, 2.55am
British entrants Jason Auld and Kimberley Lester both feature in the latest edition of Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records 2023)
British entrants Jason Auld and Kimberley Lester both feature in the latest edition of Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records 2023)

The latest book of Guinness World Records has been released, with Britons outpacing the rest in lifting barbells on a unicycle and juggling with both hands and feet.

The new 2023 edition reveals the latest achievements on earth and in space, including the tallest living domestic cat at 47.83 centimetres and the largest collection of rotating puzzles – 1,519.

Over 40,000 applicants submitted their accomplishments, whittled down to 2,697 of the most impressive feats for the book.

British entrant Jason Auld, from Edinburgh, snatched the title for the heaviest single weight lifted by barbell overhead press while riding a unicycle with a 68-kilogram weight.

Warwick’s Karenjeet Kaur Bains came out on top for the most times to squat-lift one’s own bodyweight in one minute in the female category, with 42 squats, and Kimberly Lester used both her hands and feet to break the record for the most juggling catches with six objects in 30 seconds.

“Combining unicycling with feats of strength is something few, if any, have done,” Mr Auld said of his record.

Karenjeet Kaur Bains
Karenjeet Kaur Bains from Warwick broke the record for the most times to squat-lift one’s own bodyweight in one minute in the female category with 42 squats (Guinness World Records 23)

The book is filled with the world’s quirkiest triumphs, such as the highest throw and catch of a spinning basketball (6.2 metres) by Junji Nakasone of Japan and the largest collection of lip balms (3,388) by China’s Scarlett Ashley Cheng.

A 12-year-old from the US, Abhimanyu Mishra, features in the Young Achievers section for being the youngest chess Grandmaster.

Kimberley Lester
British entrant Kimberley Lester broke the record for the most juggling catches with six objects in 30 seconds (Guinness World Records 2023)

The edition also has a new Impairment Initiative for people like Dan Mancina, from the US, who has lost his sight but features for achieving the longest 50-50 grind on a skateboard.

cat
The world’s tallest living domestic cat, Fenrir Antares Powers (Guinness World Records 2023)

More chapters on the human body, including the world’s hairiest person, can be found alongside ventures in engineering, entertainment, and sport in Guinness World Records 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Rapper Coolio, responsible for 1990s hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, has reportedly died aged 59 (Yui Mok/PA)
US rapper and former Big Brother star Coolio ‘dead at age 59’
Harry Dunn (Family handout)
Harry Dunn’s alleged killer set for UK court appearance
Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the US, has swamped south-west Florida (Willie J Allen Jr/Orlando Sentinel/AP)
Hurricane Ian: One of the most powerful storms recorded in US slams Florida
R Kelly may be ordered to pay over £276,000 for treatment for one of his victims (Alamy/PA)
R Kelly may be ordered to pay over £276,000 for treatment for one of…
Dyffryn gardens in south Glamorgan (John Millar/National Trust Images)
Expect muted autumn colours after summer’s drought, nature lovers told
(David Cheskin/PA)
Long-term antidepressant use ‘may increase risk of heart disease’
A young adult on their one-year supported internship programme through the charity DFN Project Search (DFN Project Search/PA)
Campaign aims to boost number of young adults with SEND in work by 10,000
London Marathon participants are being urged to learn CPR (Yui Mok/PA)
Cardiac arrest survivor urges people to learn CPR this World Heart Day
Clinical lead Danny Ahmed previously pictured at the clinic in Middlesbrough which offered entrenched heroin addicts two daily doses of diamorphine (Cleveland Police/PA)
Drug death town’s free heroin scheme to end
A new study found a texting service did not reduce sexually transmitted infections among young people, as had been hoped (PA)
Safe sex texts do not stop young people getting STIs, study finds

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
British entrants Jason Auld and Kimberley Lester both feature in the latest edition of Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records 2023)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks