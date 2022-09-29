Hurricane Ian: One of the most powerful storms recorded in US slams Florida

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hurricane Ian: One of the most powerful storms recorded in US slams Florida

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 2.44am
Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the US, has swamped south-west Florida (Willie J Allen Jr/Orlando Sentinel/AP)
Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the US, has swamped south-west Florida (Willie J Allen Jr/Orlando Sentinel/AP)

Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms recorded in the US, has swamped south-west Florida.

The category 4 storm turned streets into rivers, knocked out power to 1.8 million people and threatened catastrophic damage further inland after it made landfall on Wednesday.

The hurricane slammed the coast with 150 mph winds and pushed a wall of storm surge accumulated during its slow march over the Gulf of Mexico.

More than 1.8 million Florida homes and businesses were without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us. Nearly every home and business in three counties was without power.

A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in homes after the hurricane’s centre struck near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers.

About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate south-west Florida before Ian hit, but by law no one could be forced to flee.

Mark Pritchett stepped outside his home in Venice, some 70 miles south of Tampa, around the time the hurricane churned ashore from the Gulf of Mexico. He called it “terrifying”.

“I literally couldn’t stand against the wind,” Mr Pritchett wrote in a text message. “Rain shooting like needles. My street is a river. Limbs and trees down. And the worst is yet to come.”

A man stands in the middle 7th Street in Ybor City on the rains soaked streets, a few hours before the high winds from Hurricane Ian hit Tampa
A man stands in the middle 7th Street in Ybor City a few hours before the high winds from Hurricane Ian hit Tampa (Willie J Allen Jr/Orlando Sentinel/AP)

News anchors at Fort Myers television station WINK had to abandon their usual desk and continue storm coverage from another location in their newsroom because water was pushing into their building near the Caloosahatchee River.

Though expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it marches inland at about 9 mph, Ian’s hurricane force winds were likely to be felt well into central Florida. Hours after landfall, top sustained winds had dropped to 125 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane. Still, storm surges as high as 6 feet (2 metres) were expected on the opposite side of the state, in north-east Florida.

“This is going to be a nasty, nasty day, two days,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said, urging people in Ian’s path along the Atlantic coast to rush to the safest possible shelter and stay there.

Jackson Boone left his home near the Gulf coast and hunkered down at his law office in Venice with employees and their pets. Mr Boone at one point opened a door to howling wind and rain flying sideways.

“We’re seeing tree damage, horizontal rain, very high wind,” Mr Boone said by phone. “We have a 50-plus-year-old oak tree that has toppled over.”

Tropical Weather
Access roads to the Sunshine Skyway bridge are blocked off as the span is closed due to high winds from Hurricane Ian (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

In Naples, the first floor of a fire station was inundated with about 3 feet (1 metre) of water and firefighters worked to salvage gear from a firetruck stuck outside the garage in even deeper water, a video posted by the Naples Fire Department showed.

Naples is in Collier County, where the sheriff’s department reported on Facebook that it was getting “a significant number of calls of people trapped by water in their homes” and that it would prioritise reaching people “reporting life-threatening medical emergencies in deep water”.

The storm previously tore into Cuba, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.

Ian’s strength at landfall tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane when measured by wind speed to strike the US. Among the other storms was Hurricane Charley, which hit nearly the same spot on Florida’s coast in August 2004, killing 10 people and inflicting 14 billion dollars (£12.9 billion) in damage.

Ian had strengthened rapidly overnight, prompting Fort Myers handyman Tom Hawver to abandon his plan to weather the hurricane at home. He headed across the state to Fort Lauderdale.

“We were going to stay and then just decided when we got up, and they said 155 mph winds,” Mr Hawver said. “We don’t have a generator. I just don’t see the advantage of sitting there in the dark, in a hot house, watching water come in your house.”

Florida residents rushed ahead of landfall to board up homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and join long lines of cars leaving the shore.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Rapper Coolio, responsible for 1990s hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, has reportedly died aged 59 (Yui Mok/PA)
US rapper and former Big Brother star Coolio ‘dead at age 59’
Harry Dunn (Family handout)
Harry Dunn’s alleged killer set for UK court appearance
R Kelly may be ordered to pay over £276,000 for treatment for one of his victims (Alamy/PA)
R Kelly may be ordered to pay over £276,000 for treatment for one of…
Dyffryn gardens in south Glamorgan (John Millar/National Trust Images)
Expect muted autumn colours after summer’s drought, nature lovers told
(David Cheskin/PA)
Long-term antidepressant use ‘may increase risk of heart disease’
A young adult on their one-year supported internship programme through the charity DFN Project Search (DFN Project Search/PA)
Campaign aims to boost number of young adults with SEND in work by 10,000
British entrants Jason Auld and Kimberley Lester both feature in the latest edition of Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records 2023)
Britons ride unicycles and juggle with their feet in Guinness World Records 2023
London Marathon participants are being urged to learn CPR (Yui Mok/PA)
Cardiac arrest survivor urges people to learn CPR this World Heart Day
Clinical lead Danny Ahmed previously pictured at the clinic in Middlesbrough which offered entrenched heroin addicts two daily doses of diamorphine (Cleveland Police/PA)
Drug death town’s free heroin scheme to end
A new study found a texting service did not reduce sexually transmitted infections among young people, as had been hoped (PA)
Safe sex texts do not stop young people getting STIs, study finds

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the US, has swamped south-west Florida (Willie J Allen Jr/Orlando Sentinel/AP)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks