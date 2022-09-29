Harry Dunn’s alleged killer set for UK court appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Dunn’s alleged killer set for UK court appearance

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 2.48am
Harry Dunn (Family handout)
Harry Dunn (Family handout)

The family of Harry Dunn’s three-year wait for criminal proceedings is finally due to end as the case of their son’s alleged killer is set to be heard at a UK court for the first time.

US citizen Anne Sacoolas is accused of causing the 19-year-old motorcyclist’s death by dangerous driving following a collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

The 45-year-old is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video-link from the US on Thursday.

Harry Dunn death
The parents of Harry Dunn Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn (Jacob King/PA)

The Crown Prosecution Service initially announced a hearing had been scheduled for January 18, but the date was vacated to “enable ongoing discussions”.

On Monday, the CPS confirmed to the PA news agency that the case was scheduled to be heard on Thursday.

The defendant had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision outside RAF Croughton, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

A decision was reached to charge Sacoolas with causing Mr Dunn’s death by dangerous driving in December 2019.

The Dunn family told PA they would not be commenting on the case until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

Both Mr Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn are expected to attend, along with his twin brother Niall and other members of the extended family.

