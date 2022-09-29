What the papers say – September 29

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The fallout from the Prime Minister and Chancellor’s economic plans continues to dominate the mastheads.

The Bank of England launched an emergency government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a material risk to UK financial stability, says the Financial Times, The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and The Guardian.

Thursday’s FINANCIAL Times: “Bank of England unleashes £65bn bid to avert crisis in debt markets” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DWJbn0lUZo — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 28, 2022

🗞️ The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Pension funds crisis forces £65bn bailout by Bank'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/877a7YpWfa — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 28, 2022

Thursday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Bank’s £65bn To Protect Pensions In Day Of Turmoil” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Kw9FY1wviS — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 28, 2022

The intervention is cast by The Sun in its headline as “squeaky fund time”, while i reports public sector cuts will follow under “efficiency plans” to cut the deficit.

On tomorrow's front page: £1trillion of Brits’ pensions narrowly saved from collapse as Truss and Kwarteng accused of going AWOL during meltdownhttps://t.co/pKvr3RdfTP pic.twitter.com/poE3B2xyj5 — The Sun (@TheSun) September 28, 2022

Thursday’s i – “Emergency help from Bank saves pensions – with public sector cuts to follow” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ct31C3bNrW — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 28, 2022

Liz Truss has gone “missing” since the mini-Budget announcement, according to The Independent, which along with a full-page photo of her asks its readers: “Have you seen this PM?”

The Daily Mirror describes Ms Truss as “clueless” and “blunder Truss” and Metro says ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak, who warned against the kind of measures recently unveiled, will skip the Tory party conference to give the PM “all the space she needs”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 LET LIZ OWN THE MOMENT 🔴 Sunak to miss Tory party conference to give new PM 'All the space she needs' 🔴 Former chancellor had warned of economic chaos if Truss was made premier#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LB9wfFbvjE — Metro (@MetroUK) September 28, 2022

The Daily Star reports the central bank “was forced to step in to save” Kwasi Kwarteng.

Thursday’s Daily STAR: “So, does ANYONE have a clue what I’m doing?” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kR5WGtnkCX — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 28, 2022

And one of Stephen Lawrence’s killers has had a smartphone found inside his body with an x-ray, according to the Dail Mail.