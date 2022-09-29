Michelle Pfeiffer remembers Coolio as ‘nothing but gracious’ following his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michelle Pfeiffer remembers Coolio as ‘nothing but gracious’ following his death

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 7.33am Updated: September 29 2022, 10.34am
Coolio arrives for the Armani show during the London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2007 Collections at the Earls Court exhibition centre, west London (/PA)
Hollywood actress Michelle Pfeiffer has led tributes to US rapper Coolio following his death aged 59.

The musician, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr and who was responsible for 1990s hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, died on Wednesday afternoon.

He recorded the song for the 1995 film Dangerous Minds, starring Pfeiffer, and it went on to become one of the most successful rap songs of all time.

The track topped the US Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and won Coolio the Grammy award for best rap solo performance in 1996.

Pfeiffer, 64, said she was “heartbroken” to hear the news of his death, adding that she remembered him as “nothing but gracious” when they worked together.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip of the film featuring the track.

“A life cut entirely too short.