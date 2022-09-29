Police unsure if girl, 15, killed in gunfight was abducted by her father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Police unsure if girl, 15, killed in gunfight was abducted by her father

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 7.40am
Teenager Savannah Graziano was killed amid a shootout with law enforcement (City of Fontana Police Department/AP)
Teenager Savannah Graziano was killed amid a shootout with law enforcement (City of Fontana Police Department/AP)

A Southern California man suspected of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager in his pick-up truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said.

Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were killed on Tuesday in a shootout with police on a motorway in the high desert east of Los Angeles after a 45-mile chase.

Shots were fired at the officers from the truck as it was being chased.

Once it came to a stop, the girl, wearing a tactical helmet and vest, got out and ran toward officers amid a hail of gunfire, police said.

Authorities are investigating whether she was shot by deputies or her father – or both.

Anthony John Graziano
Anthony John Graziano was declared dead at the scene (City of Fontana Police Department/AP)

Police said the only weapon retrieved at the scene was a rifle in the truck, where Anthony Graziano died.

There is police video of the shootout that authorities are reviewing.

The California Department of Justice said it is investigating the shooting.

A state law that took effect last year requires the department to review any officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian.

While many questions remain regarding Tuesday’s gunfight, police in Fontana — where Graziano’s wife, Tracy Martinez, was killed on Monday — offered some details about the family’s life before the bloodshed.

Anthony Graziano moved out of the family’s home a month or two before the killing, as the couple went through a divorce, Fontana Sgt Christian Surgent told the Associated Press.

Savannah Graziano left with her father, while her younger brother stayed with their mother.

Police issued an amber alert after Ms Martinez’s killing, saying Savannah Graziano had been abducted by her father.

Now, detectives are trying to determine whether or not she was forced into leaving Fontana.

“Did she go willingly?” Mr Surgent said.

“Or was she actually abducted? We haven’t been able to prove that just yet.”

Fontana police had not received any reports of domestic violence at the home before this week, Mr Surgent said, and child services had not been involved with the family.

Neither parent was on probation or parole at the time and investigators believe Savannah was being home-schooled while she lived with her father, who police said liked to camp in the desert and mountains in his truck.

On Monday, witnesses saw Ms Martinez walking in Fontana when Graziano picked her up in his truck.

Mr Surgent said it was unclear whether she was forced into the vehicle or got in on her own.

“And immediately that’s when they started arguing and yelling and domestic violence was occurring,” he said.

Ms Martinez got out of the truck and Graziano opened fire with a handgun, hitting her multiple times, Mr Surgent said.

The shooting in the street near a primary school during morning drop-off forced pupils and parents to duck for cover.

Graziano fled and drove to get Savannah, who likely was wherever they had been staying that day, Mr Surgent said.

The son was at the family’s home at the time and was not involved.

The next day, a 911 caller reported seeing the suspect’s Nissan Frontier around Barstow, nearly 70 miles north of Fontana.

Police located the truck and chased it on the motorway to Hesperia.

Throughout the pursuit, Graziano was “constantly shooting back at the deputies” with a rifle through the truck’s back window, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said on Tuesday during a press conference.

Mr Dicus said there were “some indications” Savannah was shooting at officers during the chase but did not provide any details.

A firefight in Hesperia ensued when the truck went off-road and somehow became disabled, with dozens of bullets flying.

Savannah ran toward officers — who did not realise it was her — in the chaos and went down amid the gunfire.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly before noon.

Her father was found in the driver’s seat and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department declined to release any additional information on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis at the Royal Courts of Justice, in central London, for his swearing in ceremony as Lord Chancellor (Yui Mok/PA)
Justice Secretary urges striking lawyers to consider proposals at swearing-in
Katie Mitchell, 50, is reunited with her surgeon Professor John Wallwork, at the Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (Joe Giddens/PA)
Woman is reunited with her heart-lung transplant surgeon 35 years on
World Cup organisers say the policy is for visitors aged six and over ‘regardless of the individual’s vaccination status’ (Nick Potts/PA)
Qatar confirms Covid-19 test requirements for World Cup fans
The report found industrial toxins are more likely to have caused the deaths than an algal bloom (PA)
Crab deaths more likely caused by industrial toxins than algal bloom – study
Emile Smith Rowe’s recent game time for Arsenal has been impacted by a groin injury. (Steven Paston/PA)
Emile Smith Rowe set for spell on sidelines after surgery on groin issue
US vice president Kamala Harris uses binoculars at the military observation post as she visits the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)
US vice president Kamala Harris caps Asia trip with stop at DMZ dividing Koreas
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Kremlin will annex four regions of Ukraine on Friday
Some 766,500 people in private households were estimated to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week to September 14 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rise in Covid-19 hospital patients shows ‘autumn wave’ under way
Figures show around two-thirds of appointments with GPs were done in person in August (PA)
Face-to-face GP appointments at highest level since start of pandemic
On April 6, new legislation came into effect enabling couples to go through proceedings without apportioning blame (Rolandas Misius/Alamy/PA)
Divorce applications ‘highest for decade’ as no-fault law change brought in

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott, 26, with her dog Millie-Moo. Image: James Carcary Funeral Directors.
Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash
2
David Robertson.
Fife paedophile caught with child abuse images for third time
3
Police closed a section of South Road on Thursday morning. Image: Supplied.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Dundee
4
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on…
11
5
Wind and rain is set to hit Dundee. Angus, Perth and Fife this weekend.
Hurricane Ian prompts flood warning in Perthshire and Angus as locals brace for downpours…
6
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
7
Casey (left) and Shareen McGivern appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral
8
The popular playpark beside Forfar's Lochside leisure centre will be closed during the five-month project. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Angus Council defends choice of firm for £650,000 Lochside leisure centre demolition
9
Kinross residents protesting at Miller Homes' proposal for 160 homes close to Davies Park.
Kinross residents restart campaign to save park after plan unveiled for 160 homes
10
Dundee managing director John Nelms speaks to the media at the public consultation for their new stadium plans.
Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues’ new head…

More from The Courier

Ronnie Collins' workshop in Newmills was destroyed in the fire.
Fife community champion's 'lifetime of work' destroyed in workshop fire
Scott Bitsindou has joined Arbroath on loan from Livingston.
Arbroath sign Congo international Scott Bitsindou on loan
A couple take in the magic of a lit-up bridge in the Enchanted Forest.
Enchanted Forest: First pictures as show returns - and it doesn't disappoint
Chris Barrowman, founder of dental firm Infinityblu
Perthshire village all smiles after £300k investment brings first dental practice
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Do you know the Latin phrases on these logos? Picture shows; Latin quiz logos . N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 27/09/2022
QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos?
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters

Editor's Picks