Hundreds queue up as Windsor Castle opens for first time since Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hundreds queue up as Windsor Castle opens for first time since Queen’s death

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 10.20am Updated: September 29 2022, 11.56am
People queue outside as Windsor Castle and St George’s Chapel reopen to the public for the first time since the Queen’s death (Jonathan Brady/PA)
People queue outside as Windsor Castle and St George’s Chapel reopen to the public for the first time since the Queen’s death (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Hundreds of people are queuing outside Windsor Castle as it opens to members of the public for the first time since the Queen’s death.

It is the first opportunity the public have had to view the Queen’s final resting place and see the ledger stone in the George VI memorial chapel which is inscribed with her name.

Anne Daley, 65, from Cardiff, and Grace Gotharg, from Ghana but who lives in London, were the first people in the queue, having arrived at Windsor Castle at 7.30am.

Ms Daley said she felt emotional about entering, adding: “The castle feels like empty, gloomy. Nobody’s living in it. You know, you’ve lost the Queen, you’ve lost the duke, you lost the corgis.

Grace Gotharg and Anne Daley wait to enter as Windsor Castle and St George’s Chapel reopens to the public for the first time since the Queen’s death
Grace Gotharg and Anne Daley wait to enter as Windsor Castle and St George’s Chapel reopen to the public (Andrew Quinn/PA)

“It’s like when you’ve sold your house and all the history is gone.”

Both Ms Daley and Ms Gotharg have been supporters of the monarchy for a long time.

Ms Daley said: “My father was in the Irish Guards and he did the coronation. So I had an interest from when I was a little girl.”

Ms Gotharg added: “I am from the Commonwealth so I knew the Queen before I came here.

“She did a good job as head of the Commonwealth. She was a good woman and a good mother. Everybody loves her.”

The pair, who became friends at the unveiling of the Diana, Princess of Wales statue outside Kensington Palace in July 2021, were among the first people to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall.

Ms Daley said: “We waited at Lambeth Bridge on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, when we eventually got in at 5pm.”

Darren Martin, 43, from near Melbourne in Australia, was the next person in the queue at Windsor.

Darren Martin
Darren Martin travelled from Australia following the Queen’s death (PA)

He travelled to the UK two weeks ago following the Queen’s death.

Mr Martin said: “I arrived in time to do the queue and camped out for the funeral. I’ve driven all the way to Balmoral, Holyroodhouse and Sandringham.

“I then had a little bit of a holiday in Sussex and Cornwall. I’ve come here today for my final send-off before I go back home.

“She was somebody that I admired very much for her service, everything that she did and everything she stood for.

“My grandparents liked the royal family. My grandmother reminded me of the Queen. As a child I fantasised about my own grandmother being the Queen and that stood with me throughout my life.”

In 2013, Mr Martin brought his 85-year-old grandparents to the UK and they visited many of the royal sites.

He said: “It’s been quite an emotional experience coming back, but I think it was just something I felt really deeply and strongly about doing.

“It wouldn’t have been the same just sitting at home watching everything on TV. I felt strongly enough to be here in person.”

People queue outside as Windsor Castle and St George’s Chapel reopen to the public for the first time since the Queen’s death
People queue outside Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ms Gotharg and Ms Daley said it was “sad” and “emotional” to see the Queen’s gravestone.

Ms Gotharg said: “It was sad to see her lying down there, like we saw in Westminster. It was so emotional.

“I’m so glad I’ve seen her for the last time.”

Ms Daley added: “That’s finality, seeing the gravestone. It confirms to you that that’s it over and done. Elizabeth II… that’s her reign finished.”

Inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, the queue into St George’s Chapel was long, running the whole way along the outside of the building.

Signs saying “no photography” were plastered on many posts and pillars.

Once inside, the crowd shuffled round the walls of the chapel, passing the tombs of other monarchs and the main seating area.

After looping round the front of the building, they entered the back part of the chapel.

There, on the left, in a tomb behind a black railing, lies Queen Elizabeth II.

Her gravestone is black with gold writing and several wreaths with flowers of various colours remain on top and around it.

Members of the public walked slowly past the tomb, but they did not stop, as they had been instructed not to do so by members of staff.

The queue then proceeded slowly through the chapel, past the altar and over tombstones of other previous monarchs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis at the Royal Courts of Justice, in central London, for his swearing in ceremony as Lord Chancellor (Yui Mok/PA)
Justice Secretary urges striking lawyers to consider proposals at swearing-in
Katie Mitchell, 50, is reunited with her surgeon Professor John Wallwork, at the Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (Joe Giddens/PA)
Woman is reunited with her heart-lung transplant surgeon 35 years on
World Cup organisers say the policy is for visitors aged six and over ‘regardless of the individual’s vaccination status’ (Nick Potts/PA)
Qatar confirms Covid-19 test requirements for World Cup fans
The report found industrial toxins are more likely to have caused the deaths than an algal bloom (PA)
Crab deaths more likely caused by industrial toxins than algal bloom – study
Emile Smith Rowe’s recent game time for Arsenal has been impacted by a groin injury. (Steven Paston/PA)
Emile Smith Rowe set for spell on sidelines after surgery on groin issue
US vice president Kamala Harris uses binoculars at the military observation post as she visits the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)
US vice president Kamala Harris caps Asia trip with stop at DMZ dividing Koreas
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Kremlin will annex four regions of Ukraine on Friday
Some 766,500 people in private households were estimated to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week to September 14 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rise in Covid-19 hospital patients shows ‘autumn wave’ under way
Figures show around two-thirds of appointments with GPs were done in person in August (PA)
Face-to-face GP appointments at highest level since start of pandemic
On April 6, new legislation came into effect enabling couples to go through proceedings without apportioning blame (Rolandas Misius/Alamy/PA)
Divorce applications ‘highest for decade’ as no-fault law change brought in

Most Read

1
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
2
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on…
11
3
Casey (left) and Shareen McGivern appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral
4
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
5
The popular playpark beside Forfar's Lochside leisure centre will be closed during the five-month project. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Angus Council defends choice of firm for £650,000 Lochside leisure centre demolition
6
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike
Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at…
7
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
8
Former firemaster Alex Winton.
Dundee firefighters form guard of honour for former chief Alex Winton
9
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
10
Piers Morgan.
Piers Morgan heads for Tayside and Fife as Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times revealed

More from The Courier

Ronnie Collins' workshop in Newmills was destroyed in the fire.
Fife community champion's 'lifetime of work' destroyed in workshop fire
Scott Bitsindou has joined Arbroath on loan from Livingston.
Arbroath sign Congo international Scott Bitsindou on loan
A couple take in the magic of a lit-up bridge in the Enchanted Forest.
Enchanted Forest: First pictures as show returns - and it doesn't disappoint
Chris Barrowman, founder of dental firm Infinityblu
Perthshire village all smiles after £300k investment brings first dental practice
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Do you know the Latin phrases on these logos? Picture shows; Latin quiz logos . N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 27/09/2022
QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos?
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters

Editor's Picks