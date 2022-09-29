Rise in Covid-19 hospital patients shows ‘autumn wave’ under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rise in Covid-19 hospital patients shows ‘autumn wave’ under way

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 11.36am
Some 766,500 people in private households were estimated to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week to September 14 (Danny Lawson/PA)

The number of hospital patients in England testing positive for Covid-19 is now on a clear upwards trend, in the latest sign a new wave of infections is under way.

A total of 7,024 people with coronavirus were in hospital as of 8am on September 28, according to NHS England.

This is up 37% from 5,142 a week earlier and is the highest figure since August 19.

Patient levels topped 14,000 in mid-July at the peak of the wave of infections caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus, after which they started to fall steadily.

But this decline came to a halt in mid-September.

Covid-19 hospital data is currently published only once a week, on a Thursday.

The latest figures show that all regions are recording a rise in patients, with south-west England back to levels last seen at the end of July.

Numbers remain well below those reached during the early waves of the pandemic, however.

Separate figures published last week by the Office for National Statistics showed that Covid-19 infections in England had increased for the first time since July.

Some 766,500 people in private households were estimated to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week to September 14, or around one in 70 – up from 705,800, or one in 75, in the previous week.

More recent data from the ZOE Health Study, which is based on symptoms reported by volunteers across the country, suggests that an average of one in 32 people in the UK were likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 at the start of this week, with rates rising in all age groups.

Professor Tim Spector, co-founder of the ZOE study, said: “It’s clear we’re now seeing an autumn wave of Covid-19, combined with increases in hospital admissions.

“With rates on the rise, especially in the vulnerable elderly age groups, the impact on hospitalisations could be higher.

“However, the youngest age group are showing possible early signs of case numbers slowing. Children tend to be a leader of infection trends, so if this continues next week it is possible that the Covid wave might not be as bad as previously predicted.”

All people aged 65 and over are currently eligible for an autumn booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, providing they had their last jab at least three months ago.

Doses are also available to frontline health and care workers, pregnant women and people with a weakened immune system.

A booster will eventually be offered to everyone aged 50 and over.

NHS director for vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said: “This winter could be the first time we see the effects of the so-called ‘twindemic’ with both Covid-19 and flu in full circulation, so it is vital that those most susceptible to serious illness from these viruses come forward for vaccines in order to protect themselves and those around them.

“If you have been offered a flu vaccination or Covid-19 booster you should book in as soon as possible and with more vaccination centres than ever before this year, they are quick, convenient and will provide vital protection this winter.”

