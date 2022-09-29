Woman is reunited with her heart-lung transplant surgeon 35 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Woman is reunited with her heart-lung transplant surgeon 35 years on

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 12.46pm Updated: September 29 2022, 12.52pm
Katie Mitchell, 50, is reunited with her surgeon Professor John Wallwork, at the Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (Joe Giddens/PA)
Katie Mitchell, 50, is reunited with her surgeon Professor John Wallwork, at the Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (Joe Giddens/PA)

A woman has been reunited with the surgeon who carried out her lifesaving heart and lung transplant operation 35 years ago.

Katie Mitchell, of Sidcup in Kent, was so breathless that she could barely climb the stairs before she had the operation in 1987, when she was a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

She had been diagnosed at age 11, in 1983, with Eisenmenger Syndrome, where there is irregular blood flow in the heart and lungs, which leads to heart failure and irreversible lung damage.

At first it had been thought she might be asthmatic.

At the time Ms Mitchell was diagnosed with the heart disease there was no treatment for it and most patients died before the age of 30.

This changed in 1984 when a team at the then Papworth Hospital, in Cambridgeshire, performed Europe’s first successful heart-lung transplant.

Patient celebrates her 35th transplant anniversary
Katie Mitchell, 50, who was one of the youngest patients to undergo lifesaving heart-lung transplant surgery in 1987, is reunited with her surgeon Professor John Wallwork (Joe Giddens/PA)

When Ms Mitchell’s operation was performed in 1987 she was one of the youngest patients to have the operation, and she is now among the longest survivors.

Ms Mitchell, 50, who until recently worked for an insurance company and is currently renovating her house, said she owed her life to medics and to her donor and their family.

Professor John Wallwork, 76, was her surgeon and she was reunited with him at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge on Thursday.

Ms Mitchell said: “Without him I wouldn’t be here.”

She also hailed the medical team, and donors and donor families, adding: “None of this would be possible without them.”

Ms Mitchell, who lives with her IT worker husband Lex James, 57, said that the time of her operation was “probably very worrying for my parents, looking back”, but that she was a child at the time.

Patient celebrates her 35th transplant anniversary
Katie Mitchell with her husband Lex James (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I knew I was on the waiting list,” she said. “I didn’t ever think it wouldn’t happen.”

She said that before her operation she “couldn’t really even walk upstairs or downstairs in the house”.

“If I went up to bed that was it and it would take me 20 minutes or half an hour to get there,” said Ms Mitchell.

“It was quite bad at the end.”

Describing the change from before the operation to after, she said: “I was so breathless and so blue from not getting any oxygen that literally as soon as I woke up from the surgery I was very pink and I could breathe and I remember thinking how easy it was to breathe compared to the day before.

Patient celebrates her 35th transplant anniversary
Katie Mitchell with her surgeon Professor John Wallwork (right) and consultant transplant physician Dr Jas Parmar (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It made such a big difference.”

She said it is now sometimes “hard to remember that I did all that”, and “other times it seems really close”.

“But I just keep taking the tablets I’m told to take and just keep going,” she said.

“I always think it was done so I could live a life so I just try to do that rather than think of myself as a victim or a patient.

“It’s such a change.

“I’ve always worked full-time and just got on with life like anyone else.

Patient celebrates her 35th transplant anniversary
Katie Mitchell said she ‘would not be here’ without her surgeon Professor John Wallwork (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I’ve travelled, got married, got two dogs. Just tried to live a normal life really, not limit myself.”

Prof Wallwork, now chairman of Royal Papworth Hospital, said that at the time of the operation there was not the experience to predict how long people may live for.

“35 years is exceptional, there’s no doubt,” he said.

Asked what it was like to be reunited with Ms Mitchell 35 years on, he said: “She was very blue and she was coming towards the end of her life at the age of 15.

“To see her now this many years later having led a good life, not just having survived, is wonderful.”

Patient celebrates her 35th transplant anniversary
Professor John Wallwork said it was ‘wonderful’ to see Ms Mitchell (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ms Mitchell’s friend Samantha Hardwick, 50, has known her all her life and said it was a “very difficult time” before the operation.

The cyber-security project manager, of Chesterfield, Derbyshire, said: “We’d got to the point where she wasn’t really able to go out or do anything and if she did it was exhausting for her.

“I can remember being at her home with her and when she needed to go upstairs she had to do three steps sit down as she couldn’t do it in one go.

“And once she got upstairs that was it she wasn’t coming back down again for the rest of the day as it was too exhausting.

“Watching that decline was very difficult, we were both 15 at the time.”

Reflecting on how things turned out, she said: “It’s awesome, isn’t it.

“I don’t think there are even words in the dictionary to describe it.

“I’ve had 35 years of my friend that we wouldn’t otherwise have had.

“She knows my son, my brother’s children, she’s part of the family, we’ve done family holidays together, we’ve done day trips together, we’ve been away on holiday just me and her.

“None of that would have been possible without the donor family, John and his team and Katie being brave enough to take it on, though arguably she didn’t have much choice.”

In addition to her heart-lung transplant at Papworth in 1987, Ms Mitchell has also had two kidney transplants from deceased donors, in 1994 and 2015, at a hospital in London.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis at the Royal Courts of Justice, in central London, for his swearing in ceremony as Lord Chancellor (Yui Mok/PA)
Justice Secretary urges striking lawyers to consider proposals at swearing-in
World Cup organisers say the policy is for visitors aged six and over ‘regardless of the individual’s vaccination status’ (Nick Potts/PA)
Qatar confirms Covid-19 test requirements for World Cup fans
The report found industrial toxins are more likely to have caused the deaths than an algal bloom (PA)
Crab deaths more likely caused by industrial toxins than algal bloom – study
Emile Smith Rowe’s recent game time for Arsenal has been impacted by a groin injury. (Steven Paston/PA)
Emile Smith Rowe set for spell on sidelines after surgery on groin issue
US vice president Kamala Harris uses binoculars at the military observation post as she visits the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)
US vice president Kamala Harris caps Asia trip with stop at DMZ dividing Koreas
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Kremlin will annex four regions of Ukraine on Friday
Some 766,500 people in private households were estimated to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week to September 14 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rise in Covid-19 hospital patients shows ‘autumn wave’ under way
Figures show around two-thirds of appointments with GPs were done in person in August (PA)
Face-to-face GP appointments at highest level since start of pandemic
On April 6, new legislation came into effect enabling couples to go through proceedings without apportioning blame (Rolandas Misius/Alamy/PA)
Divorce applications ‘highest for decade’ as no-fault law change brought in
There was a 7% increase in the number of people killed on Britain’s roads in 2021 compared with the previous year, figures show (Peter Byrne/PA)
Road fatalities rise 7% in 2021 with more than 1,500 deaths

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott, 26, with her dog Millie-Moo. Image: James Carcary Funeral Directors.
Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash
2
David Robertson.
Fife paedophile caught with child abuse images for third time
3
Police closed a section of South Road on Thursday morning. Image: Supplied.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Dundee
4
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on…
11
5
Wind and rain is set to hit Dundee. Angus, Perth and Fife this weekend.
Hurricane Ian prompts flood warning in Perthshire and Angus as locals brace for downpours…
6
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
7
Casey (left) and Shareen McGivern appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral
8
The popular playpark beside Forfar's Lochside leisure centre will be closed during the five-month project. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Angus Council defends choice of firm for £650,000 Lochside leisure centre demolition
9
Kinross residents protesting at Miller Homes' proposal for 160 homes close to Davies Park.
Kinross residents restart campaign to save park after plan unveiled for 160 homes
10
Dundee managing director John Nelms speaks to the media at the public consultation for their new stadium plans.
Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues’ new head…

More from The Courier

Ronnie Collins' workshop in Newmills was destroyed in the fire.
Fife community champion's 'lifetime of work' destroyed in workshop fire
Scott Bitsindou has joined Arbroath on loan from Livingston.
Arbroath sign Congo international Scott Bitsindou on loan
A couple take in the magic of a lit-up bridge in the Enchanted Forest.
Enchanted Forest: First pictures as show returns - and it doesn't disappoint
Chris Barrowman, founder of dental firm Infinityblu
Perthshire village all smiles after £300k investment brings first dental practice
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Do you know the Latin phrases on these logos? Picture shows; Latin quiz logos . N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 27/09/2022
QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos?
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters

Editor's Picks