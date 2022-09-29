Justice Secretary urges striking lawyers to consider proposals at swearing-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Justice Secretary urges striking lawyers to consider proposals at swearing-in

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 12.50pm
Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis at the Royal Courts of Justice, in central London, for his swearing in ceremony as Lord Chancellor (Yui Mok/PA)
Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis at the Royal Courts of Justice, in central London, for his swearing in ceremony as Lord Chancellor (Yui Mok/PA)

The Justice Secretary has urged striking lawyers to “carefully” consider a new Government pay offer after saying the “disruptive” action is “delaying justice for hundreds of victims”.

Brandon Lewis made his comments as he was formally sworn in as Lord Chancellor during a traditional ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Thursday.

After hailing the work of the judiciary and court staff during the Covid-19 pandemic and efforts to cut down the case backlog, Mr Lewis said: “I am hopeful to now see an end to the disruptive strike action that risks undoing the progress made … and means delaying justice for hundreds of victims.

New Lord Chancellor installed
(from left) Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis, alongside Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and Master of the Rolls Sir Geoffrey Vos, at the Royal Courts of Justice, in central London (Yui Mok/PA)

He said the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) will be balloting its members on “generous” proposals from the Government.

Mr Lewis said: “I am pleased to have reached an agreement with the leadership of the criminal bar today… these (proposals) are generous and I would encourage CBA members to consider them carefully and positively.”

A qualified barrister, Mr Lewis swore allegiance to new King Charles III in front of senior judges and lawyers during a grand ceremony in the gothic building’s Court 4.

He becomes the ninth appointee to the office of the Lord Chancellor – which can be traced back to before the Norman Conquest – since the Conservatives came to power in coalition with the Liberal Democrats following the 2010 election.

Michael Ellis KC, elected as Conservative MP for Northampton North in May 2010, was also sworn in as Attorney General, while Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson, Tory MP for Mid Dorset and North Poole, also made the official declaration for his role.

Elsewhere in his speech, Mr Lewis, wearing a wig and dressed in traditional gold and black robes, said it was a “huge honour” to take up his role.

He highlighted the global standing of the English legal system and its economic impact.

Mr Lewis said the legal services sector contributed “over £29 billion worth of gross value add” to the economy each year.

“I want to make sure that justice continues to drive our economic growth,” he said.

Mr Lewis said he wanted to see “a modern justice system that is built around the people who use it”.

He added that he wanted to explore options for improving the probation service, adding: “I’m determined to make public protection the overriding factor in parole decisions.”

New Lord Chancellor installed
Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis wears his ceremonial robes (Yui Mok/PA)

The Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, Lord Burnett of Maldon, welcomed Mr Lewis to his new position and told him: “Governments never have enough money to do all that they would wish.

“It is perhaps not unfair to say that justice has suffered more than it should have done over the last decade.

“We look forward to admiring your powers of persuasion and advocacy skills in your dealings with the Treasury.”

The Lord Chief Justice added: “The problems and challenges that we face in the administration of justice were exacerbated by the Covid pandemic.

“Outstanding caseloads in many jurisdictions remain worrying high and a great deal of work is being undertaken to improve the throughput of cases to bring down backlogs and improve timeliness.

“That work requires the calm co-operation of all the major players in each jurisdiction and, critically, the policy, legislative and political support of the Ministry of Justice and its ministers.

“We have interesting times ahead, my Lord Chancellor.”

New Lord Chancellor installed
A police officer carries the Mace of Lord Chancellor before the arrival of Mr Lewis (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Lewis, whose resignation as Northern Ireland secretary piled pressure on former prime minister Boris Johnson to resign from No 10, replaced Rishi Sunak-supporter Dominic Raab as Justice Secretary.

Mr Lewis initially backed Nadhim Zahawi in the Conservative leadership race before pledging his support to Liz Truss.

He is married with two children and has served as MP for Great Yarmouth since 2010 and previously occupied ministerial roles at the Department for Communities and Local Government – now known as Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

A former leader of Brentwood Borough Council, Mr Lewis was made a CBE for political and public service in September 2019.

Editor's Picks