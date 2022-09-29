Anything is possible – Eliud Kipchoge backed to run sub two-hour marathon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eliud Kipchoge is capable of running a sub two-hour marathon, according to Olympic bronze medallist Bashir Abdi.

Kipchoge improved on his own world record at the Berlin Marathon last Sunday, electing to run the quicker course over the London version this weekend.

The Kenyan double Olympic champion crossed the line in a time of two hours, one minute and nine seconds, taking 30 seconds off his previous best set in the same race four years ago.

Kipchoge ran a marathon in under two hours in Vienna in 2019, but the time was not an official world record as it was not under race conditions and he was assisted by 41 pacemakers, including former Olympic and world record holders, in his attempt to achieve the milestone.

Abdi backed Kipchoge to run a marathon in under two hours (Christoph Soeder/AP)

But Somalia-born Abdi, who won bronze in Tokyo and at the World Championships in July, believes Kipchoge can complete an official race in under two hours.

“These days everything that Kipchoge says, happens. So if he says ‘I will go for a sub two-hours’ then I think it is possible,” Abdi, who is competing in London on Sunday, said.

“But the question is who? I think he’s capable to do that but I think the question is who can pace him at that pace and how far can he be helped on that pace.

“That’s one of the most challenging things that he is facing now I think.

“But if the pacemaker was strong enough to go 10k (left in the race) at the same pace, I think this guy, it’s possible – anything is possible.

“So I definitely think if he had a few years more to go then I think he has some improvement possible, yeah.”

Abdi praised the atmosphere of the London Marathon (Adam Warner/Virgin Money London Marathon)

Abdi is looking forward to the atmosphere in London and believes after Kipchoge’s success in Germany, something “crazy” could happen on Sunday.

“The atmosphere on the streets of London is something that you never find in the world,” he added.

“I hope I do better but at the same time there are seven guys that run faster than me and I think the problem now is this Sunday everyone is after Kipchoge and everyone is so excited that something crazy can happen, that’s the feeling I have.

“So I hope it will be a very nice, steady marathon and that we go at a very good pace and after that it’s everybody’s race.”