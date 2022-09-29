Three gangsters jailed for friend’s murder in legal first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Three gangsters jailed for friend’s murder in legal first

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 4.46pm
Billy McCullagh was shot dead in north-west London (Met Police/PA)
Billy McCullagh was shot dead in north-west London (Met Police/PA)

Three gangsters have been jailed for at least 29 years for the murder of their friend nicknamed “Billy the Kid” following a landmark trial.

Billy McCullagh, 27, was killed by gang rivals as his side’s revenge ride-out ended in “crushing defeat”.

He was shot twice in the back amid a hail of bullets and was left to die in a street on the Stonebridge Estate in Harlesden, north-west London, in the early hours of July 16 2020.

The person or people who fired the fatal shots were never identified, leading prosecutors to charge members of his own side who initiated the shoot-out with his murder.

In August, an Old Bailey jury convicted Issa Seed, 26, Adel Yussuf, 25, and Daniel Mensah, 32, from north-west London, of murder.

The home-side homicide case is believed to be the first of its kind to be brought in England and Wales.

The convictions were on the basis that the men engaged in a shoot-out with the opposition in which both sides agreed to shoot and be shot at – so they fired their own guns knowing it was a virtual certainty that the other side would fire back.

On Friday, Seed, Yussuf and Mensah were each jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years for murder.

They were handed concurrent sentences of life with a minimum term of 16 years for conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and a determinate sentence of 15 years for possession of a firearm.

Sentencing, Judge Philip Katz KC told them: “Billy McCullagh died a very public death, gunned down in a hail of bullets on the Stonebridge estate.

“You had agreed that at least one person would be shot in the street and at least caused really serious harm.

“As soon as you got to your destination the obvious risk that any number of people would be killed is one you were prepared to take.”

What followed must have been “completely terrifying” for anyone caught up in the violence, the judge said.

He added: “I accept that the three of you never realised you would end up in the dock accused of Billy McCullagh’s murder.

“But anyone in this country who willingly participates in a gun battle in the street should not be surprised if the law holds him accountable for any loss of life as a result.”

Judge Katz noted the victim had “two sides” to him, a caring and thoughtful father-to-be – who never lived to meet his baby daughter – and Billy the Kid, the gangster.

Mr McCullagh was a prominent member of a gang collective identified by red colours and was principally associated with the Harrow Road Boys who were “at war” with the blue side, the Thugs of Stonebridge.

The court heard that Mr McCullagh’s death was part of ongoing gang war between the blue and red sides, with incidents dating back to 2018.

Between 2018 and 2020 there were at least seven shootings involving the rival gangs in the case.

A gun used in a previous murder in a case of mistaken identity was used to kill Mr McCullagh and has never been recovered, the court heard.

On the day of his death, Mr McCullagh travelled from St Raphael’s Estate in Brent in a stolen vehicle with Seed, Yussuf and Mensah armed with at least two guns.

The plan was to launch a “surprise attack” on the rival gang in retribution for the fatal stabbing of a friend the day before but instead they encountered a “gun fight”.

Jurors were told that bullets “flew in all directions” with at least eight 9mm rounds fired at the stolen Land Rover containing Mr McCullagh and the defendants.

Four bullets hit the vehicle, two rounds went into Mr McCullagh’s back, and one struck Seed in the leg.

Afterwards, Seed was taken to hospital, the vehicle was burnt out and the guns hidden.

Police pieced together events by a combination of phones, CCTV and forensic evidence.

Mr McCullagh was later “memorialised” in an online music video that was a “brazen and provocative celebration of his gang lifestyle”, Judge Katz said.

The judge said: “Police perceived that video as a threat and tried to have it taken down – without success.”

He added: “There can be little confidence that this war has ended.”

Following the verdicts, the Metropolitan Police vowed to continue the search for those who fired the fatal shots.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Liz Truss during a campaign visit to the maritime engineering company in Belfast Harbour, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Picture date: Wednesday August 17, 2022.
NI consumers will not lose out on energy support offered in GB – Liz…
President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)
Biden to visit Florida when ‘conditions allow’ after storm
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (Alex Brandon/AP)
South Africa’s Ramaphosa denies money-laundering allegations
Romain Langasque leads the way (David Davies/PA)
Romain Langasque equals course record to lead Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Victims campaigners (l-r) Michael Gallagher, Billy McManus, Kate Nash, Julie Hambleton and Raymond McCord at Queen’s University ahead of the screening of a film about victims of the Troubles. (Rebecca Black/PA)
Screening of Troubles film ‘aims to pressure Government to ditch legacy Bill’
Metropolitan Police Sergeant Emily Joshi leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court (PA)
Black man feared he would be killed during mistaken police stop, court told
Europa is thought to have an ocean flowing beneath its thick frozen crust (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SETI Institute via AP)
Nasa spacecraft makes close approach to Jupiter moon Europa
Damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
There are currently around six million smokers in England and about 3.8m vapers (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Curb vape sales to children due to potential risks, experts say
Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 (Ian West/PA)
Letitia Wright: Black Panther cast channelled love of Chadwick Boseman into film

Most Read

1
MPs are taking their oaths after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Death certificate reveals time Queen died and cause
2
Goe Wheeler outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Blairgowrie man admits endangering baby’s life by letting it ingest cocaine
3
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters
4
Lisa Scott, 26, with her dog Millie-Moo. Image: James Carcary Funeral Directors.
Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
6
Dundee managing director John Nelms speaks to the media at the public consultation for their new stadium plans.
Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues’ new head…
7
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
8
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on…
15
9
Police closed a section of South Road on Thursday morning. Image: Supplied.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Dundee
10
David Robertson.
Fife paedophile caught with child abuse images for third time

More from The Courier

Gavin Liddell.
Gavin Liddell: Concern for missing man last seen in Dundee
James McPake is preparing for the visit of Peterhead.
James McPake reveals extent of Kevin O'Hara injury and gives updates on two other…
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake 'hopeful' of Dunfermline loan ahead of deadline after going for 'a number…
Rory McIlroy hurdles the ditch at the 12th during his 68 at Carnoustie.
Dunhill Links: Carnoustie stays the toughest in perfect scoring conditions
A Carnoustie selfie as Kathryn Newton prepares to start her Dunhill Links Championship. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
27 best pictures as TV stars, rockers and Hollywood legend tee off in Tayside…
Drone trials will take-off across Angus for the next eight weeks. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Take-off for trial medical drone flights between Angus and Dundee

Editor's Picks