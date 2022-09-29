Black man feared he would be killed during mistaken police stop, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Black man feared he would be killed during mistaken police stop, court told

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 6.04pm
Metropolitan Police Sergeant Emily Joshi leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court (PA)
Metropolitan Police Sergeant Emily Joshi leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court (PA)

A black man feared he would be “choked or killed” when he was handcuffed and bundled to the floor by police, in a case of mistaken identity over a reported robbery – as his wife and two young children screamed in panic, a court has heard.

Metropolitan Police officers Sergeant Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford, Hertfordshire, and Constable Ozan Yelken, 33, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, have both pleaded not guilty to assaulting Emmanuel Ugborokefe by beating him and are standing trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged they assaulted Mr Ugborokefe, who said he “felt discriminated against” during the encounter, while stopping him in Wykeham Road, Hendon, Barnet, north-west London, on December 28 last year, the court heard on Monday.

Mr Ugborokefe was present in court but Richard Milne, prosecuting, read his statement to the judge, detailing how the complainant had travelled to London for the day with his wife and two daughters, then aged seven and eight – shopping on Oxford Street before stopping on Wykeham Road where he had arranged to collect a microwave he had purchased on eBay.

Sgt Joshi and Pc Yelken were on duty when they were called to reports of a Rolex robbery in the area, and told the court that Mr Ugborokefe, as a black man in dark-coloured clothing, matched the description of one of the suspects.

While he was waiting to meet the eBay seller, Mr Ugborokefe was approached by Sgt Joshi and Pc Yelken, with the former explaining a crime had occurred nearby and he matched the description of a suspect, body-worn video from both the officers played in court showed.

Despite protesting his innocence and repeatedly saying “don’t handcuff me”, a struggle ensued after Sgt Joshi handcuffed one of his hands, culminating in him being taken to the ground and fully handcuffed, as reinforcement officers called by Sgt Joshi arrived to help restrain him.

By this point, his wife and daughter had exited their car and were screaming in distress. Mr Ugborokefe’s wife was arrested for allegedly assaulting Sgt Joshi during the incident, the court heard.

The prosecution’s case is that the alleged assault against Mr Ugborokefe’s did not start at the point when he was first handcuffed, but they argue it started after his wife and children excited the vehicle and it became “clear he was not a suspect”, with Mr Milne saying he was subjected to an “unnecessary use of force”.

In his statement, Mr Ugborokefe claimed Sgt Joshi was “aggressive” during the encounter, adding: “I believe this incident occurred to me because of the colour of my skin.

“There was nothing I could do to make a difference, in their mind I was a criminal because of the colour of my skin.”

He said: “I told her why I was there and said I am not a criminal and not aggressive.”

On being handcuffed and taken to the floor, he added: “I became scared I was going to be choked or killed.

“I thought it was going to be the end of me and my family was watching.”

In a statement read out to court, Sgt Joshi said she was “not aware” Mr Ugborokefe’s wife and children were in the car when she approached him, saying that “at the time he looked odd and suspicious” and she suspected he was involved in the robbery.

During the struggle to handcuff him, she said she was “focused on protecting myself and my colleague” and was “fearful for my safety” due to his size and resistance.

In a statement, Pc Yelken said the claimant was “verbally resistant” to Sgt Joshi, so he “tried to deploy tactical communication to calm him down”.

He said he noticed Mr Ugborokefe was trying to put his free hand in his pocket, saying he was “concerned for our safety” as he still believed he was a robbery suspect, so he tried to bend his arm to his back but this failed because he was “too strong”, so he deployed a “tactical takedown” to put the claimant on the floor.

Ben Summers, for Sgt Joshi, told Mr Ugborokefe: “All she said was you matched the description, she did not tell you what the description was so your objection was one of principle, I suggest.”

He pointed out that Mr Ugborokefe could be seen holding his one arm up in the body-worn footage after his other wrist was handcuffed, adding: “You used force to resist their attempts to handcuff you.”

He later added: “You have accused the officer of racism on the basis of the colour of her skin.”

Nicholas Yeo, for Pc Yelken, said the defendants had been told the Rolex robbery suspects had separated and that one had gone towards Wykeham Road.

He added: “You were very much the wrong person, at the wrong place, at the wrong time and that is why the police officer made the mistake that he did.”

The trial continues.

