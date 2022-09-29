Biden to visit Florida when ‘conditions allow’ after storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Biden to visit Florida when ‘conditions allow’ after storm

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 7.16pm
President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)
President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Joe Biden said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocking out electrical power and forcing people into shelters.

Mr Biden said he would visit Florida and meet with Republican Governor Ron DeSantis when “conditions allow”.

The president said he would also visit Puerto Rico, a US territory that was slammed by Hurricane Fiona.

“We know many families are hurting,” Mr Biden said at the Washington headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, where he was briefed on federal response efforts.

“Our entire country hurts with them,”

He urged those affected by Ian to take seriously the warnings from local officials to stay safe and remain indoors.

“Don’t go outside unless you have to,” Mr Biden said. “The danger is real, to state the obvious. Please obey all warnings and direction from emergency officials.”

The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the United States.

The storm flooded homes on both coasts of the state, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses. At least one man was confirmed dead.

Mr Biden and Mr DeSantis spoke again Thursday morning.

The president said he also had talked with several Florida mayors on Thursday and delivered the same message he shared with the governor about the federal government’s commitment to helping with the clean-up and with rebuilding: “We are here.”

“We’re going to do everything we can to provide everything they need,” Mr Biden said, adding that his instruction to them was to call him directly at the White House with their needs.

“They know how to do that.”

Mr Biden also spoke to the people of Puerto Rico, who are cleaning up and trying to rebuild after Hurricane Fiona ravaged the US island territory before Ian pummelled Florida on Wednesday.

“I’m committed to you and the recovery of the island,” he said. “We’ve not gone away.”

