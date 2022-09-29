Dr Ranj Singh urges older people to get Covid and flu jabs as soon as possible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dr Ranj Singh urges older people to get Covid and flu jabs as soon as possible

By Press Association
September 30 2022, 12.05am
Dr Ranj Singhseen arriving for the 2021 British LGBT Awards (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)
Dr Ranj Singhseen arriving for the 2021 British LGBT Awards (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Television presenter Dr Ranj Singh has urged all older people to get their Covid booster and flu vaccinations “as soon as they can”, as he warned of a “particularly nasty flu strain” this winter.

The NHS doctor, columnist, author and presenter who regularly appears on ITV’s This Morning, has joined charity Age UK in expressing the importance of getting both vaccines this autumn.

Experts are particularly concerned about the spread of the flu virus this winter, as fewer people have built up the necessary immunity to the disease after a few winters of socialising less due to the pandemic.

The number of flu infections in Australia has also caused worry, with a higher rate of infection this year compared to the five-year average.

The NHS has therefore updated their guidance to suggest that all over-50s be offered a further dose of the Covid-19 booster and a flu vaccine this autumn, as they are among those most at risk.

Dr Ranj Singh urges people to get their jabs
Dr Ranj Singh appeared on Strictly Come Dancing when his partner was Janette Manrara (Guy Levy/BBC)

Dr Ranj said it was “really important” that all older people should get both jabs to avoid the risk of developing both illnesses at the same time, which he warned “can be really dangerous for vulnerable people”.

He added: “Sadly this year it seems that we may be expecting a particularly nasty flu strain and even though it may feel like coronavirus has gone away to a certain degree I would still encourage all older people to get both their Covid-19 and flu vaccine booster, as soon as they can. It is still really important.

“Both those vaccinations need topping up to be most effective, especially as we move into autumn and winter and viruses start to thrive again.”

In the year 2017/2018, 22,000 people died of influenza in England, which represented the highest death toll in recent years. Nearly 2,000 of those who died of the disease were aged 60 and over.

Dr Ranj urges people to get Covid and flu jabs
Over-50s qualify for Covid-19 and flu jabs, along with unpaid carers, residents of older adult care homes, health and social care staff and household contacts of people with weakened immune systems (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Those eligible for a Covid booster and a flu vaccine this year also include unpaid carers, residents of older adult care homes, health and social care staff and household contacts of people with weakened immune systems.

Charity director of Age UK Caroline Abrahams said: “Speaking as someone who has already had the double jab, because my GP surgery was in the vanguard, my advice to older people is please do take up the offer of the Covid-19 booster and a flu jab when it comes your way.

“Millions of older people took the opportunity of having the spring booster, so we are urging everyone to do the same this autumn.

“It’s perfectly safe to have them together, and often more convenient too – I chose to do it that way so I wouldn’t have to go back. However, you are offered the choice of having them singly or together when you attend.

“So, whenever you are called for vaccination please do accept – you’ll be doing yourself some good and helping to protect everyone else you come into contact with too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Sarah Jessica Parker shares emotional tribute to stepfather following his death (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sarah Jessica Parker shares emotional tribute to stepfather following his death
Beckham family congratulate matriarch Victoria after Paris Fashion Week show (Ian West/PA)
Beckham family congratulate matriarch Victoria after Paris Fashion Week show
Dua Lipa leads British talent announced for 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour (John Marshall/PA)
Dua Lipa leads lineup of British talent appearing on US festive tour
Actor James Nesbitt at home in south London before it was announced that he will receive an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year’s Honours List.
Political leaders and actors among those set to take part in Irish unity rally
Rappers Killer Mike, Meek Mill (shown) and Tyga were all present for the signing of a new bill that restricts the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court in California (Alamy/PA)
California governor signs bill to restrict use of rap lyrics in court
Andrea Bocelli performs alongside son and daughter at O2 Arena show (Suzan Moore/PA)
Andrea Bocelli performs alongside son and daughter at O2 Arena show
Sir Trevor McDonald (Ian West/PA)
Trevor McDonald teams up with Alexa to narrate inspiring black British stories
German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (Lionel Cironneau/AP)
Next year’s Met Gala will celebrate the late Karl Lagerfeld
Katya Jones and Tony Adams in rehearsals for the first show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Tony Adams reveals he went ‘completely blank’ during first Strictly performance
Mark Mardell (Roger Bolton’s Beeb Watch/PA)
Former BBC presenter Mark Mardell reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Zoe Matheson.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with piece on two Perthshire teen's participation in IFA World Championships Picture shows; Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.. N/A. Supplied by Gordon Currie. Date; Unknown
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks