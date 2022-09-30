Remains of RAF airmen who died during WW2 buried during ceremonies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Remains of RAF airmen who died during WW2 buried during ceremonies

By Press Association
September 30 2022, 2.48am
RAF airmen were laid to rest this week (Jacqueline Spijkerman, Netherlands Ministry of Defence)
RAF airmen were laid to rest this week (Jacqueline Spijkerman, Netherlands Ministry of Defence)

A number of ceremonies have taken place commemorating the sacrifices of Royal Air Force (RAF) airmen who died during the Second World War.

A number of full military burial services, organised by the Ministry of Defence, laid to rest several men at Jonkerbos War Cemetery in the Netherlands this week.

Among them was Flight Sergeant William Robert Stephen Hurrell, whose remains were buried 78 years after he was killed in action.

He was killed when his RAF Typhoon was hit by an enemy plane over Arnhem in September 1944.

Flt Sgt William Robert Stephen Hurrell (Family handout)

His remains were discovered in 2019 after Dutch authorities excavated the crash site on farmland near the village of Eefde, Lochem.

He was flying in a formation of six aircraft on an armed reconnaissance north of Arnhem when they were attacked by up to 60 enemy fighter planes.

The service was attended by members of Flt Sgt Hurrell’s family, who had travelled from Australia, representatives of the RAF, the British Embassy in the Netherlands, and dignitaries from the municipality of Lochem.

Personnel from the RAF’s Queen’s Colour Squadron (QCS) bore his coffin.

Other airmen were also laid to rest during ceremonies (Sgt Samantha Crowe, Imagery Technician, Canadian Armed Forces)

A further ceremony also laid to rest one airman’s additional remains.

Tracey Bowers, of the MOD, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to arrange this ceremony for Flt Sgt William Hurrell and I am grateful for the help given by the community of Lochem.

“I am honoured to stand alongside his military and blood family to pay him this final tribute.”

His great niece Brydie Hurrell, said: “We grew up knowing that Bill was shot down at the end of the war and that his parents had never found him. We knew he was in the Netherlands – we just weren’t sure where exactly.

“When we heard about the salvage project we were over the moon. Representing the rest of my family back home means a lot.

“Bill’s parents and his brother, my grandfather, died never knowing where he was, but we know have closure for them and for ourselves.”

On Wednesday, the RAF and the Royal Canadian Air Force also held a joint ceremony for the seven-strong British and Canadian crew of Stirling BK716 No. 218 (Gold Coast) Squadron.

The crew of BK716 (Crown copyright)

After leaving Downham Market, Norfolk, on March 29, 1943 for a raid on Berlin, their flight was designated “missing believed killed”.

The crash site was later located in Lake Markermeer and, in 2020, the remains were removed.

Those remembered during the service were: Flying Officer John Frederick Harris RAF, Flying Officer Harry Gregory Farrington RCAF, Flying Officer John Michael Campbell RAF, Sergeant Charles Armstrong Bell RAF, Flight Sergeant John Francis James McCaw RCAF, Sergeant Ronald Kennedy RAF and Sergeant Leonard Richard James Shrubsall RAF.

Liverpool-born RAF airman John Stuart Mee Bromley was also laid to rest 82 years after his aircraft was shot down near Dordrecht.

There was also a blessing ceremony held at Idaarderadeel (Wartena) General Cemetery for Pilot Officer Peter Clement Vellacott Joslin of Hornchurch, who died when his Lancaster bomber crashed in September 1942.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

What the papers say – October 1 (PA)
What the papers say – October 1
Dua Lipa leads British talent announced for 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour (John Marshall/PA)
Dua Lipa leads lineup of British talent appearing on US festive tour
Rappers Killer Mike, Meek Mill (shown) and Tyga were all present for the signing of a new bill that restricts the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court in California (Alamy/PA)
California governor signs bill to restrict use of rap lyrics in court
(Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal
Conservationists want the Government to lead the way on beaver reintroductions in the UK (Mike Symes/PA)
Lead the way on beaver reintroduction, Government told
The Local Government Association said figures show a lack of NHS dentists in several parts of the country (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Number of ‘dental deserts’ across England growing, figures show
The Natural History Museum is creating gardens to see how wildlife reacts to climate change (Natural History Museum/PA)
Natural History Museum creates gardens to study how wildlife reacts to climate
Graham Potter will not abandon the managerial style that has helped him reach the big time with first Brighton and now Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at…
Young men chant slogans against the power of Lt Col Damiba, against France and pro-Russia, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on Friday (Sophie Garcia/AP)
Army officers appear on Burkina Faso TV to declare counter-coup
Tens of thousands of cards and letters have been sent to the royal family since the death of the Queen (PA)
Tens of thousands of letters of condolence sent to royals since Queen’s death

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Zoe Matheson.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with piece on two Perthshire teen's participation in IFA World Championships Picture shows; Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.. N/A. Supplied by Gordon Currie. Date; Unknown
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks