What the papers say – September 30

The papers conclude the working week with coverage of the Government’s tax cut plans, after the Prime Minister emerged for a round of interviews to defend her and the Chancellor’s mini-Budget.

The Guardian reports Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with the head of the Office of Budget Responsibility on Friday over the current “fiscal chaos”.

Guardian front page, 30 September 2022: PM holds crunch talks with watchdog over fiscal chaos pic.twitter.com/7oNFif0BRx — The Guardian (@guardian) September 29, 2022

Benefits are set to be curbed to fund the mini-Budget, according to The Times and The Daily Telegraph.

Times: Defiant PM set to curb benefits to fund budget #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Yk9WC4yIsG — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) September 29, 2022

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Benefits hit as PM tries to stem the bleeding'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter ⬇️https://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/XCwi4GyVTq — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 29, 2022

Metro and The Independent have Labour leading the Tories by as much as 33 points in the polls as the PM insists she will not change her economic course.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 LABOUR LEAD TORIES BY 33 POINTS 🔴 Record gap opens after disaster budget🔴 Truss insists: No U-turn#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/k1MVpUDK3Y — Metro (@MetroUK) September 29, 2022

Independent Digital front page: Truss defiant on tax cutsas voters abandon Tories #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZdL1CIJuuK — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) September 29, 2022

The i says the Conservatives fear an electoral “wipeout” after three weeks of Ms Truss in No 10, with the Financial Times reporting Mr Kwarteng has called on his party to unite.

Friday's front page: Tories fear wipeout after three weeks of Truss as PM pic.twitter.com/SVX2CJvUVq — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 29, 2022

Published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 30 September https://t.co/nIypQbyUgy pic.twitter.com/htELOgPDvG — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 29, 2022

The Daily Mail cites Margaret Thatcher regarding Ms Truss’ refusal to shift her position, saying she is “not for turning”.

“Truss makes crisis even worse” following a round of radio interviews, says the Daily Mirror, as it unveils the new £5 coin which is “soon to be worth about 50p”.

Friday's Paper: The new £5 coin… (soon to be worth about 50p) Thanks PM!#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/FAuFmzMHBX — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 29, 2022

The Queen died from old age, the Daily Express reports, based on the late monarch’s recently issued death certificate.

The Daily Star says scientists have warned artificial-intelligence robots could cause a disaster “as bad as a nuclear war”.

And The Sun leads with a photograph of Fern Britton’s ex-husband Phil Vickery sharing a “lingering public kiss” with Lorraine Stanton, who the paper describes as Ms Britton’s “best pal”.

On tomorrow's front page: Fern Britton’s ex-husband Phil Vickery caught smooching her best pal two years after marriage split https://t.co/XvNhE4rGE8 pic.twitter.com/s08fLNJyS9 — The Sun (@TheSun) September 29, 2022