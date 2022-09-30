South Korea, US and Japan stage anti-North Korea submarine drills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

South Korea, US and Japan stage anti-North Korea submarine drills

By Press Association
September 30 2022, 10.44am
In this photo provided by the South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, center, participates in a joint anti-submarine drill among South Korea, the United States and Japan in waters off South Korea’s eastern coast in South Korea, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. South Korea, U.S. and Japanese warships launched their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years on Friday, after North Korea renewed missile tests this week in an apparent response to bilateral training by South Korean and U.S. forces. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)
In this photo provided by the South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, center, participates in a joint anti-submarine drill among South Korea, the United States and Japan in waters off South Korea’s eastern coast in South Korea, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. South Korea, U.S. and Japanese warships launched their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years on Friday, after North Korea renewed missile tests this week in an apparent response to bilateral training by South Korean and U.S. forces. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)

South Korean, American and Japanese warships have launched their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years, after North Korea renewed missile tests this week in an apparent response to bilateral training by South Korean and US forces.

The North’s five missiles launches, the first in a month, came before and after US vice president Kamala Harris visited South Korea on Thursday and reaffirmed the “ironclad” US commitment to the security of its Asian allies.

The one-day training off the Korean peninsula’s east coast is meant to cope with a North Korean push to advance its ability to fire missile from submarines, according to a South Korean navy statement.

South Korea Koreas Tensions
The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier participates in the joint drill (South Korea Defence Ministry/AP)

Pyongyang has been building bigger submarines including a nuclear-powered one and testing sophisticated missiles that can be fired from them in recent years.

That is an alarming development for its rivals because it is harder to detect underwater-launched missiles in advance.

South Korean officials said last weekend that they had detected signs that North Korea was preparing to test-fire a missile from a submarine.

Friday’s drills involve the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan as well as US, South Korean and Japanese destroyers, the navy statement said.

South Korea Koreas Tensions
The USS Ronald Reagan and nuclear-powered submarine the USS Annapolis (South Korea Defence Ministry/AP)

During the training, the navy ships from the three nations were to search and track a US nuclear-powered submarine posing as a North Korean sub while exchanging related information, according to media reports.

“We will respond and neutralise any forms of North Korean provocations in an overwhelming and decisive manner,” said Captain Cho Chung-ho, commander of the South Korean navy troops who took part in the training.

In addition to its submarine-launched missiles, North Korea also has a variety of nuclear-capable missiles that place the three collaborating countries within striking distance.

This year, Pyongyang has performed a record number of missile tests as it refuses to resume long-stalled nuclear diplomacy with the US.

South Korea Harris Asia
Kamala Harris at the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas (Leah Millis/AP)

Friday’s training comes as South Korea and Japan try to mend ties frayed over history and trade disputes.

The two Asian countries together host a total of 80,000 American troops. Earlier this week, the USS Ronald Reagan took part in joint US-South Korean drills near the peninsula, the first such bilateral involving a US aircraft carrier since 2017.

The North’s most recent missile tests happened on Thursday, hours after Ms Harris left South Korea.

During her visit to the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, she said: “In the South, we see a thriving democracy. In the North, we see a brutal dictatorship.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

What the papers say – October 1 (PA)
What the papers say – October 1
Dua Lipa leads British talent announced for 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour (John Marshall/PA)
Dua Lipa leads lineup of British talent appearing on US festive tour
Rappers Killer Mike, Meek Mill (shown) and Tyga were all present for the signing of a new bill that restricts the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court in California (Alamy/PA)
California governor signs bill to restrict use of rap lyrics in court
(Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal
Conservationists want the Government to lead the way on beaver reintroductions in the UK (Mike Symes/PA)
Lead the way on beaver reintroduction, Government told
The Local Government Association said figures show a lack of NHS dentists in several parts of the country (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Number of ‘dental deserts’ across England growing, figures show
The Natural History Museum is creating gardens to see how wildlife reacts to climate change (Natural History Museum/PA)
Natural History Museum creates gardens to study how wildlife reacts to climate
Graham Potter will not abandon the managerial style that has helped him reach the big time with first Brighton and now Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at…
Young men chant slogans against the power of Lt Col Damiba, against France and pro-Russia, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on Friday (Sophie Garcia/AP)
Army officers appear on Burkina Faso TV to declare counter-coup
Tens of thousands of cards and letters have been sent to the royal family since the death of the Queen (PA)
Tens of thousands of letters of condolence sent to royals since Queen’s death

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Zoe Matheson.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with piece on two Perthshire teen's participation in IFA World Championships Picture shows; Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.. N/A. Supplied by Gordon Currie. Date; Unknown
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks