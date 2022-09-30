Ballot for 2023 London Marathon places to open ahead of Sunday’s event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The ballot for the 2023 London Marathon will open on Saturday as runners make their last-minute preparations for this year’s event.

Hopefuls have just one week to complete their application for a place to run the 26.2 miles of the world famous central London event, which will be held on April 23 next year.

Thousands of people hope they will be lucky enough to get a place each year but the event is so popular that many are left disappointed.

𝙄𝙏'𝙎 𝙈𝘼𝙍𝘼𝙏𝙃𝙊𝙉 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆 🏃‍♀️ You've put in the hard, lonely hours at the break of dawn and late at night. After all of the training miles, the blood, sweat and the tears it's nearly time for your victory lap. So let's run it together. ✊#LondonMarathon #WeRunTogether pic.twitter.com/rtU2r2uZJB — TCS London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) September 26, 2022

Entrants include everyone from experienced marathon runners keen to compete in London to people who enter on a whim after being inspired by those taking part.

The ballot is free to enter and closes on Friday October 7.

Runners are likely to find out within a few weeks if they have a place so they have plenty of time to train before the event returns to spring in 2023 after coronavirus disruption saw it moved to October from 2020.

Hugh Brasher said the ballot is the fairest way of allocating places (PA)

Event director Hugh Brasher told the PA news agency the ballot turnaround is likely to be the shortest ever but reassured successful applicants: “You have got the same amount of time to train.”

The ballot always leaves some people surprised to have got a place at their first attempt while others are left disappointed again and again.

Mr Brasher said: “The fairest way you can do it is by making it a lottery and everyone has the same chance of getting in. It’s no different from the National Lottery. Every time you do it, you have the same chance of winning.

You haven't slept well all week, you're anxious, and you feel like everybody else knows what they're doing, and you don't. This is a reminder that all of the above is normal. Sunday is going to be one of the best days of your life.#LondonMarathon #WeRunTogether pic.twitter.com/g95d8HpyJi — TCS London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) September 29, 2022

“I was speaking to someone who entered eight times and got in on his ninth and he was delighted.

“You can’t please everybody but you can try to be fair and that’s what we do with the ballot.”

Successful UK participants are charged £49.99 for their place while international participants pay £120, plus a £26 carbon offset levy.

You won't 𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙣 any fitness this week, so don't overdo it. Keep the legs ticking over, eat well, stay hydrated, try to get some sleep, and look forward to a day you'll never forget 🙌#LondonMarathon #WeRunTogether pic.twitter.com/6HjPEAI0Mg — TCS London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) September 27, 2022

There are other ways of getting a London Marathon place other than the ballot – through a charity, a running club or as a good for age runner.

The British Heart Foundation is the event’s charity of the year for 2022 but there has not yet been an announcement about the charity chosen for the 2023 event.