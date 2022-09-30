Austrian teenager accused of sharing ‘terrorist’ videos, court told By Press Association September 30 2022, 3.22pm Updated: September 30 2022, 3.26pm An Austrian teenager has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of sharing three terrorist videos (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An Austrian teenager has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of sharing three terrorist videos. Ibrahim Ahmad, 19, from Vienna, was charged on August 26 with three counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication. Prosecutor Birgitte Hagem said the charges relate to three video clips sent between February 3 and July 6. During a preliminary hearing on Friday, Ahmad was assisted by a German interpreter as a timetable for his case was discussed. HMP Wandsworth (Jonathan Brady/PA) He only spoke – by video link from Wandsworth Prison – to confirm his identity. Mr Justice Sweeney set a provisional trial of up to 10 days from July 3 next year at Woolwich Crown Court. A plea and case management hearing will take place on February 7. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World What the papers say – October 1 Dua Lipa leads lineup of British talent appearing on US festive tour California governor signs bill to restrict use of rap lyrics in court Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal Lead the way on beaver reintroduction, Government told Number of ‘dental deserts’ across England growing, figures show Natural History Museum creates gardens to study how wildlife reacts to climate I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at… Army officers appear on Burkina Faso TV to declare counter-coup Tens of thousands of letters of condolence sent to royals since Queen’s death Most Read 1 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim 2 Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her 3 Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife 4 Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers 5 Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments 6 LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired… 7 Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault 8 Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’ 9 Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High… 10 Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing 4 More from The Courier Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,… Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off' Editor's Picks Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired of children fearing the big bad wolf ‘Unbelievable’ £300k Dundee golf driving range to replace storm-damaged facility Fife visit for Ukrainian MP who armed herself against Russia with AK-47 Listen: Stooshie podcast – Future of Scottish ‘slavery’ fund, and Liz Truss’s nightmare start Urgent search for Bulgarian rescue puppy missing four days after move to Dundee Heartless housebreaker stole 80-year-old widow’s watch in ‘devastating’ Kinross raids Waitrose arrives in Fife for first time as food hall opens at Dunfermline garden centre Glenrothes dad who offered to pay ‘schoolgirl’ £10 for nude images banned from being alone with his own children Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers