Stephen Lawrence killer referred to police after ‘taking selfies from cell’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Stephen Lawrence’s killers has been referred to police for investigation after he is said to have taken selfies in his prison cell and sent them to friends.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed earlier this week it was investigating the alleged security breach involving David Norris. The incident has been referred to the police.

Five men were arrested over the racist murder of 18-year-old Mr Lawrence, who was stabbed to death in Eltham, south-east London, on April 22 1993.

Two men, Norris and Gary Dobson, were given life sentences in 2012 after being found guilty of murder.

Norris was one of two men brought to justice over Stephen Lawrence’s racist murder (Family Handout/PA)

A Prison Service spokesman said: “We can confirm this matter has been referred to the police for investigation.”

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said the force had “launched an investigation after a male prisoner at HMP Dartmoor was alleged to be in possession of a mobile phone, and alleged to have taken a photograph and/or recording inside a prison in September 2022; this is against Section 40B and 40D of the Prison Act 1952.

“We are unable to comment further whilst inquiries continue into this matter.”

A bid to move Norris to an open prison was blocked in May by then-justice secretary Dominic Raab amid fears he still posed a risk to the public.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that Norris had been sending pictures of himself in his prison cell to friends on the outside, and using the phone to call and text friends, log on to Facebook and watch YouTube videos.

The newspaper said Norris had updated his WhatsApp status to indicate his eventual release from jail, claiming he would be “coming home in 2 to liven you all up”.

After being subjected to checks using a body scanner, a phone was found inside his body, according to a subsequent Mail report.

Norris was placed in segregation while the investigation was under way and could face further punishment depending on its outcome.

It is understood the Prison Service conducted cell searches and sought to shut down any social media accounts potentially linked with Norris.

Stephen’s father Neville Lawrence later told ITV News London he was “disgusted” by the disclosures, adding: “I’m sure my son is turning in his grave to hear what this man is doing – he is living a better life than I am and I haven’t done anything wrong.”