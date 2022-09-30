Hurricane Ian makes landfall again, in South Carolina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hurricane Ian makes landfall again, in South Carolina

By Press Association
September 30 2022, 7.52pm Updated: September 30 2022, 11.26pm
The effects of Hurricane Ian are felt in Charleston (Alex Brandon/AP)
The effects of Hurricane Ian are felt in Charleston (Alex Brandon/AP)

Hurricane Ian made another landfall on Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swathe of destruction across Florida earlier this week.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Ian’s centre went ashore on Friday near Georgetown, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

It later dropped to become a post-tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

Ian hit Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds on Wednesday, flooding homes and leaving nearly 2.7 million people without power.

Before landfall, sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines and left many areas on Charleston’s peninsula under water by midday.

A popular pier in the beach community of Pawleys Island collapsed and floated away.

In Myrtle Beach, waves were pushing against the city’s tourist area, flowing over where thousands of tourists typically fill the wide sandy stretch.

Ian left a broad swathe of destruction after it went ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast as one of the strongest storms ever to hit the US.

The storm flooded areas on both of Florida’s coasts, tore homes from their slabs, demolished beachfront businesses and left more than two million people without power.

At least 17 people were confirmed dead in the US, as officials search for people.

Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through streets on Thursday to save thousands of people trapped amid flooded homes and buildings shattered by Hurricane Ian.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis said on Friday that rescue crews had gone door to door to over 3,000 homes in the hardest-hit areas.

“There’s really been a Herculean effort,” he said during a news conference in Tallahassee.

Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, according to a study prepared immediately after the storm, said its co-author, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab climate scientist Michael Wehner.

Tropical Weather Florida
Flooded homes in Fort Myers, Florida (Steve Helber/AP)

Among those killed were an 80-year-old woman and a 94-year-old man who relied on oxygen machines that stopped working amid power cuts, as well as a a 67-year-old man who was waiting to be rescued who died after falling into rising water inside his home, authorities said.

Officials fear the death toll could rise substantially, given the wide territory swamped by the storm.

At least three people were reported killed in Cuba after the hurricane struck there on Tuesday.

In Florida, businesses near Fort Myers Beach were completely razed, leaving twisted debris. Broken docks floated at odd angles beside damaged boats. Fires smouldered where houses once stood.

“I don’t know how anyone could have survived in there,” William Goodison said amid the wreckage of a mobile home park where he had lived for 11 years. He rode out the storm at his son’s house inland.

The hurricane tore through the park of about 60 homes, leaving many destroyed or mangled beyond repair, including Mr Goodison’s.

Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained strength on Thursday over the Atlantic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Rappers Killer Mike, Meek Mill (shown) and Tyga were all present for the signing of a new bill that restricts the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court in California (Alamy/PA)
California governor signs bill to restrict use of rap lyrics in court
(Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal
Conservationists want the Government to lead the way on beaver reintroductions in the UK (Mike Symes/PA)
Lead the way on beaver reintroduction, Government told
The Local Government Association said figures show a lack of NHS dentists in several parts of the country (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Number of ‘dental deserts’ across England growing, figures show
The Natural History Museum is creating gardens to see how wildlife reacts to climate change (Natural History Museum/PA)
Natural History Museum creates gardens to study how wildlife reacts to climate
Graham Potter will not abandon the managerial style that has helped him reach the big time with first Brighton and now Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at…
Young men chant slogans against the power of Lt Col Damiba, against France and pro-Russia, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on Friday (Sophie Garcia/AP)
Army officers appear on Burkina Faso TV to declare counter-coup
Tens of thousands of cards and letters have been sent to the royal family since the death of the Queen (PA)
Tens of thousands of letters of condolence sent to royals since Queen’s death
German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (Lionel Cironneau/AP)
Next year’s Met Gala will celebrate the late Karl Lagerfeld
Police have appealed for witnesses (PA)
Investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Haringey

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Zoe Matheson.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with piece on two Perthshire teen's participation in IFA World Championships Picture shows; Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.. N/A. Supplied by Gordon Currie. Date; Unknown
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks