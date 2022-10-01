California governor signs bill to restrict use of rap lyrics in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
California governor signs bill to restrict use of rap lyrics in court

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 2.36am
Rappers Killer Mike, Meek Mill (shown) and Tyga were all present for the signing of a new bill that restricts the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court in California (Alamy/PA)

Rappers Killer Mike, Meek Mill and Tyga were all present for the signing of a new bill that restricts the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court in California.

The Decriminalising Artistic Expression Act was created to protect the first amendment rights of artists and stop the use of an artist’s lyrics or creative expressions as evidence during criminal and civil proceedings.

California is the first state to pass legislation to ensure that such content cannot be used against artists in court without judicial review.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law on Friday during a virtual conference which also included artists Too $hort, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, and E-40, as well as the chief executive of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr.

The signing comes following the recent indictments of US rappers Young Thug and Gunna, whose lyrics have been directly quoted at them in an ongoing legal trial.

The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) called the bill a “crucial step in the right direction” of not injecting racial bias into court proceedings.

Several of the artists present for the signing retweeted the news, with Philadelphia’s Meek Mill praising the “magnitude” of the bill.

“The second time I witnessed the Governor of California sign bills that help our people … probation caps & bans on using rap lyrics in court,” the rapper, who is also the former partner of Nicki Minaj, wrote on Twitter.

“I RESPECT YOU. Thank you. I understand the magnitude of the moves you make. We need help in the system!”

Harvey Mason Jr said that history had been made in California that would help “pave the way forward” in protecting creative freedom in the US.

“Today we celebrate an important victory for music creators in the state of California,” he said in a statement shared with US outlet Variety.

“Silencing any genre or form of artistic expression is a violation against all music people.

“The history that’s been made in California today will help pave the way forward in the fight to protect creative freedom nationwide.”

