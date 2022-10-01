On this day in 2005: New Zealand wing Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues By Press Association October 1 2022, 6.58am Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues in 2005 (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up New Zealand superstar Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues on this day in 2005 as he looked to force his way back into the All Blacks’ World Cup plans. The 30-year-old winger had endured frustrating periods on the sidelines due to illness and more recently a shoulder injury picked up playing in Martin Johnson’s testimonial. “I look forward to joining the Blues later this year and to getting back on the rugby field,” said Lomu. “It’s a really exciting time to be involved in Welsh rugby.” Jonah Lomu made 10 appearances for Cardiff Blues (David Davies/PA) Lomu, who starred in the 1995 and 1999 World Cups, underwent a kidney transplant in 2004 after suffering for more than a decade with nephritic syndrome. “The health is great; it’s the least of my worries,” insisted Lomu. “My shoulder is doing really, really well. I saw the surgeon two days ago and he’s very pleased with where it’s at.” Lomu would make 10 appearances for Cardiff but did not play for the All Blacks again. He died in 2015 from a heart attack associated with his kidney condition. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Here is your moment – Steven Gerrard hopes Aston Villa fringe players step up Pep Guardiola wants players to feel pressure from City fans in Manchester derby Keith Curle hails Josh Umerah impact as substitute’s brace earns Hartlepool draw Andy Dawson in the dark over Hull future after taking charge for defeat by… I have to be me – Graham Potter rules out becoming ‘sexy’ manager at… Steve Cooper determined not to be dragged down by pressure of the job Training with Diego Costa will improve Max Kilman, says Wolves boss Bruno Lage Antonio Conte tips ‘fearless’ Richarlison to flourish for Tottenham on derby day Josh Umerah brace helps Hartlepool fight back to earn point at Mansfield Managerless Hull lose again as Henri Lansbury puts the seal on Luton victory Most Read 1 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim 2 Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife 3 Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her 4 6 of the best Dundee restaurants to take your parents if they are paying… 5 Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews 6 Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from… 7 Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers 8 Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’ 9 Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe 10 Fake Amazon driver who conned 90-year-old Crieff woman is ‘victim of Brexit’ More from The Courier Paul Whitelaw: Powerful programming takes centre stage this week, with The Walk-In and This… Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late… Dundee will utilise squad in Championship triple header says manager Gary Bowyer MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I put on my wedding band, and I have to laugh TELLYBOX: Karen Pirie is great, Inside Man a bit baffling Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from… Editor's Picks Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim Broughty Ferry pupil Aila, 10, inspired by TikTok to start bracelets business LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired of children fearing the big bad wolf Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late mum ‘Unbelievable’ £300k Dundee golf driving range to replace storm-damaged facility Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from front of car EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts ‘indefensible’ Liz Truss budget Inchmichael upcycling shop saves 20 tonnes of furniture from landfill Listen: Stooshie podcast – Future of Scottish ‘slavery’ fund, and Liz Truss’s nightmare start Urgent search for Bulgarian rescue puppy missing four days after move to Dundee