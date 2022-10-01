On this day in 2005: New Zealand wing Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2005: New Zealand wing Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 6.58am
Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues in 2005 (David Davies/PA)
Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues in 2005 (David Davies/PA)

New Zealand superstar Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues on this day in 2005 as he looked to force his way back into the All Blacks’ World Cup plans.

The 30-year-old winger had endured frustrating periods on the sidelines due to illness and more recently a shoulder injury picked up playing in Martin Johnson’s testimonial.

“I look forward to joining the Blues later this year and to getting back on the rugby field,” said Lomu. “It’s a really exciting time to be involved in Welsh rugby.”

RUGBYU Lomu
Jonah Lomu made 10 appearances for Cardiff Blues (David Davies/PA)

Lomu, who starred in the 1995 and 1999 World Cups, underwent a kidney transplant in 2004 after suffering for more than a decade with nephritic syndrome.

“The health is great; it’s the least of my worries,” insisted Lomu. “My shoulder is doing really, really well. I saw the surgeon two days ago and he’s very pleased with where it’s at.”

Lomu would make 10 appearances for Cardiff but did not play for the All Blacks again. He died in 2015 from a heart attack associated with his kidney condition.

