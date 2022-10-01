Italy’s Meloni vows to put national energy interests first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Italy’s Meloni vows to put national energy interests first

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 3.44pm
Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni (AP)
Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni (AP)

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, who is poised to become Italy’s next premier, has vowed to put national interests first in tackling soaring energy costs.

Ms Meloni made the pledge during her first public outing since her Brothers of Italy party won the most votes in the country’s national election, as she addressed farmers and producers at an agricultural fair in Milan sponsored by Italy’s influential Coldiretti farm lobby.

She emerged from a week of closed-door meetings with allies and the outgoing government following the September 25 vote that is poised to give Italy its first far-right-led government since the Second World War.

Giorgia Meloni
Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni tastes a piece of mozzarella at the Coldiretti village Italian farmers association’s event, in Milan (AP)

Her appearance came after Germany this week announced it would spend up to 200 billion euro (£175 billion) helping consumers and businesses cope with surging energy prices due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, while refusing to back a European price cap on gas, as Italy and other countries have sought.

Ms Meloni said if her government takes a similar action, it should not be seen as some populist, nationalist reaction, but rather a “lucid” strategy to “defend national interests to arrive at common solutions”.

“Italy’s posture must return to start off with the defence of its national interests to find common solutions,” Ms Meloni told the farmers in Milan.

“That is something that will change in the coming months. It doesn’t mean having a negative stance toward others, it means having a positive one for ourselves that starts off from the defence of national interests, because everyone else is doing it.”

Giorgia Meloni
Ms Meloni also held a meeting with former premier Silvio Berlusconi (AP)

Her speech came as Italian energy giant ENI reported that Russia’s Gazprom said it could not confirm any gas deliveries on Saturday via Austria.

Since starting the war in Ukraine in February, Russia has cut back supplies of natural gas sent to Europe to heat homes, generate electricity and run factories.

European leaders have accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of using “energy blackmail” to divide them in their strong support for Ukraine.

Ms Meloni, who has strongly reaffirmed her support for Ukraine in the war, vowed to protect Italian industry and agriculture from the effects of rising energy prices partly induced by the conflict, as well as the residual effects of the coronavirus pandemic and a record heatwave this summer that destroyed billions in crops.

Her party, which has its roots in a neo-fascist movement, is expected to be the largest party in a centre-right coalition government along with the right-wing League of Matteo Salvini and the centre-right Forza Italia of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi.

Giorgia Meloni
Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni looks at a farmer making mozzarella knots at the Coldiretti village Italian farmers association’s event (AP)

Ms Meloni, who would be the first woman to serve as Italy’s premier, told the farmers a key priority was to protect the “Made in Italy” agricultural brand and its supply chain to reduce dependence on imports.

Before arriving at the Coldiretti forum, Ms Meloni called on Mr Berlusconi at his Arcore estate outside Milan, for their first post-election meeting.

A joint statement from the two parties said the meeting took place “in a climate of great collaboration and unity of intent”, especially to confront high energy prices.

Mr Berlusconi’s Forza Italia coordinator, Antonio Tajani, also took aim at the German decision and its impact on other EU countries, telling the Coldiretti forum that “if you want to be the locomotive of Europe, you can’t think about just yourself to the detriment of others”.

Mr Salvini, for his part, addressed the Coldiretti forum on Friday and railed against the German energy package and other EU nations for not working together.

Italy has spent some 60 billion euro since last year to ease the pain of higher energy prices for households and industry.

But Coldiretti has said aid farmers has been mostly in the form of tax credits and not help with electricity bills, which have gone up 500% since last year, or fertiliser costs, up 170%.

The outgoing government of Premier Mario Draghi has refused to borrow more money for a deeper aid package, citing Italy’s high debt level.

Italy instead has pressed for a European price cap on Russian natural gas but so far has been unable to persuade the rest of the EU to go along.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Panic at an Indonesian football match after police fired tear gas to to disperse supporters invading the pitch left more than 170 people dead, mostly trampled to death, police said (Hendra Permana/AP)
What was behind the deadly Indonesian football match stampede?
New technology to combat leaves on the line is being deployed by Britain’s second largest train operator (Northern/PA)
Train firm rolls out new leaf-busting technology to ease autumn delays
Buddhist monks perform rituals during the funeral of American extreme skier Hilaree Nelson in Kathmandu, Nepal, (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)
US extreme skier killed in mountain plunge given traditional Nepalese funeral
South Korean activists said they clashed with police while launching balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda materials across the North Korean border (Fighters For A Free North Korea/AP)
South Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons
Polls opened in Bosnia on Sunday in a general election that is unlikely to bring any structural change (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Voting begins in Bosnia election but little expected to change
Fans enter the pitch (AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo)
At least 174 people reportedly dead after stampede at Indonesian football match
Bulgarians are voting in the fourth general election in 18 months (Valentina Petrova/AP)
Bulgarians hold fourth general election in 18 months amid turmoil
The bridge between Fort Myers and Pine Island in Florida was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian (Gerald Herbert/AP)
Florida death toll rises to 47 amid struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian
Fans invade the pitch during clashes between supporters at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, which left 130 dead (Yudha Prabowo/AP)
174 dead after stampede at Indonesian football match
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Florida (Gerald Herbert/AP)
Death toll from Hurricane Ian escalates to 47 in Florida

Most Read

1
Dundee cost of living protest
Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest
4
2
The Tay Road Bridge had to be closed northbound.
Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision
3
Saorsa 1875 Hotel in Pitlochry is for sale.
UK’s first ‘fully vegan’ hotel in Perthshire for sale for £1m
4
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path
5
The oil worker flew from Southampton to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Oil worker made Christmas Eve ‘IRA’ threats to police in Angus
6
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe
7
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…
8
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer celebrates at full-time,
Gary Bowyer thrilled as Dundee earn valuable win but rues ‘incredible’ number of chances…
9
Stevie May opens the scoring
Dundee United v St Johnstone verdict as Stevie May torments the Tangerines
10
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim

More from The Courier

Smithies Deli and Gin Emporium owner Patti Smith.
Angus businesswoman urges aspiring entrepreneurs to 'keep at it'
Broad Street Cowdenbeath where a man was hit by a car
Cowdenbeath street sealed off after man hit by car
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Support for free parking at Ninewells Hospital sours as drivers create unofficial 'park and…
Pipe Major Alistair Duthie, Major Ronnie Proctor, the Rev. Alex Forsyth and standard bearer George Easton at the Cortachy war memorial wreath-laying. Pic: Frank Proctor.
Cortachy Church plays host to Black Watch for poignant re-dedication of Angus association's regimental…
The scene after Mr Crawford was killed.
Motorist found guilty of causing cyclist's death in Fife crash
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded 'ridiculous' as cars block cyclists' path

Editor's Picks