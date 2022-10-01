Baby Idrees’s short life to be remembered by mother’s London Marathon fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Baby Idrees’s short life to be remembered by mother’s London Marathon fundraiser

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 4.28pm
Sanam Saleh and husband Abu with their son Idrees who died aged five days after being born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (Sanam Saleh/BHF/PA)
Sanam Saleh and husband Abu with their son Idrees who died aged five days after being born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (Sanam Saleh/BHF/PA)

A mother of three will remember her much-loved baby son who died after being born with a heart defect when she runs her first London Marathon on Sunday.

Sanam Saleh, 35, from Blackburn, Lancashire, had three miscarriages before she became pregnant with Idrees in 2014.

Sanam and husband Abu were “really excited” but the 20-week scan revealed their baby was a little boy with a rare condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) where the left side of the heart does not develop properly and cannot pump blood efficiently.

Sanam Saleh holding her baby son Idrees
Sanam Saleh with son Idrees (Sanam Saleh/BHF/PA)

“After the initial shock where it almost felt like grieving, Abu and I decided very early on that we would just embrace the journey and we also felt very lucky to be given the opportunity to be his parents.

“In our culture and religion we believe that our soul is created at around 16 weeks, long before the baby is born, so it’s tradition to name a child before it’s born,” said Mrs Saleh who is Muslim.

“We named our little boy Idrees – there is quite a deep religious significance as that’s the name of one of our prophets – but originally I chose it because I love the actor Idris Elba!”

Sanam and Abu with their children Ameera and Suleman
Sanam and Abu with their children Ameera and Suleman (Sanam Saleh/BHF/PA)

On November 4 2014, at 37 weeks, Idrees was delivered by caesarean at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, weighing just over 2.5kg.

After a few hours, he was transferred to the paediatric intensive care unit (Picu) at Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool, and tests were undertaken to see if Idrees would be able to cope with the surgery which might give him a chance of survival.

“But at four days old doctors told us that he had too many other internal complications and wouldn’t be able to have surgery, so the only option was palliative care,” Mrs Saleh said.

“It wasn’t even a choice, it was the way it was and we’d prepared for this as much as anyone could in that awful situation.

“The day before he passed away we finally got to hold and cuddle Idrees which we did until he passed away the next day on November 8. He was technically five days old as he’d been born just before midnight.

“Because of our religion we buried him within 24 hours and we were surrounded by our family.”

Abu Saleh has raised more than £13,000 for the British Heart Foundation by running three London marathons and one in Manchester (BHF/PA)

The couple, who met at Lancaster University and went on to become chartered accountants, decided they wanted something positive to come from their son’s death.

“Very soon after Idrees passed Abu and I decided that we didn’t want his loss to define us in a negative way – we wanted something positive to come out of his death and make it count and do something to be Idrees’s legacy,” Mrs Saleh said.

“We also decided to be very vocal about his death because people find it very difficult to talk about or relate to baby loss and tend to just shut down and avoid the subject.”

They decided to support the British Heart Foundation (BHF) charity and Mr Saleh, now 37, raised more than £13,000 by running three London marathons and one in Manchester.

On Sunday it is his wife’s turn for the London Marathon, after she deferred her place from 2020 when the mass event was moved to a virtual run due to coronavirus.

“It’s exciting but also quite scary as I’m not a runner either. But I’m inspired by seeing all kinds of people running the marathon when I went to support Abu over the years and I know I can do it if I put my mind to it.

Sanam Saleh gives a thumbs up while wearing a running top and headphones
Sanam Saleh deferred her London Marathon place from 2020 when the mass participation event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic (Sanam Salah/BHF/PA)

“For me it’s not about the fastest time but just about completing it,” she said.

“Luckily, I have an in-house marathon expert in Abu so it’s brilliant having him give me advice.”

The couple, who married in 2009 in Dubai where Mrs Saleh was born and raised before settling in Mr Saleh’s home town of Blackburn, have had two more children since Idrees’s death – Suleman, six, and Ameera, five.

A door with the names of Sanam Saleh's three children - Idrees, Suleman and Ameera
Idrees is remembered every day at the family home (Sanam Saleh/BHF/PA)

“Both of them have been raised knowing their brother and every family picture they draw Idrees is always in it,” Mrs Saleh said.

“We all go to visit his grave often and we celebrate his birthday every year. We decided early, for the sake of self-preservation, that we weren’t going to focus on the day he died but to celebrate his birthday instead.

“And I’ll have Idrees’s name on my running top on marathon day.”

– To sponsor Mrs Saleh visit:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sanamsaleh2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

New technology to combat leaves on the line is being deployed by Britain’s second largest train operator (Northern/PA)
Train firm rolls out new leaf-busting technology to ease autumn delays
Buddhist monks perform rituals during the funeral of American extreme skier Hilaree Nelson in Kathmandu, Nepal, (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)
US extreme skier killed in mountain plunge given traditional Nepalese funeral
South Korean activists said they clashed with police while launching balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda materials across the North Korean border (Fighters For A Free North Korea/AP)
South Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons
Polls opened in Bosnia on Sunday in a general election that is unlikely to bring any structural change (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Voting begins in Bosnia election but little expected to change
Fans enter the pitch (AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo)
At least 174 people reportedly dead after stampede at Indonesian football match
Bulgarians are voting in the fourth general election in 18 months (Valentina Petrova/AP)
Bulgarians hold fourth general election in 18 months amid turmoil
The bridge between Fort Myers and Pine Island in Florida was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian (Gerald Herbert/AP)
Florida death toll rises to 47 amid struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian
Fans invade the pitch during clashes between supporters at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, which left 130 dead (Yudha Prabowo/AP)
174 dead after stampede at Indonesian football match
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Florida (Gerald Herbert/AP)
Death toll from Hurricane Ian escalates to 47 in Florida
The monkeypox situation in the UK is looking “very positive” as cases continue to fall, according to one of the country’s top infectious disease experts (Parliament TV/PA)
UK’s monkeypox situation ‘very positive’ as cases continue to fall, says expert

Most Read

1
Dundee cost of living protest
Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest
4
2
The Tay Road Bridge had to be closed northbound.
Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision
3
Saorsa 1875 Hotel in Pitlochry is for sale.
UK’s first ‘fully vegan’ hotel in Perthshire for sale for £1m
4
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path
5
The oil worker flew from Southampton to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Oil worker made Christmas Eve ‘IRA’ threats to police in Angus
6
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe
7
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…
8
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer celebrates at full-time,
Gary Bowyer thrilled as Dundee earn valuable win but rues ‘incredible’ number of chances…
9
Stevie May opens the scoring
Dundee United v St Johnstone verdict as Stevie May torments the Tangerines
10
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim

More from The Courier

Smithies Deli and Gin Emporium owner Patti Smith.
Angus businesswoman urges aspiring entrepreneurs to 'keep at it'
Broad Street Cowdenbeath where a man was hit by a car
Cowdenbeath street sealed off after man hit by car
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Support for free parking at Ninewells Hospital sours as drivers create unofficial 'park and…
Pipe Major Alistair Duthie, Major Ronnie Proctor, the Rev. Alex Forsyth and standard bearer George Easton at the Cortachy war memorial wreath-laying. Pic: Frank Proctor.
Cortachy Church plays host to Black Watch for poignant re-dedication of Angus association's regimental…
The scene after Mr Crawford was killed.
Motorist found guilty of causing cyclist's death in Fife crash
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded 'ridiculous' as cars block cyclists' path

Editor's Picks