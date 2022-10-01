Dozens dead as Hurricane Ian devastates parts of Florida and South Carolina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Dozens dead as Hurricane Ian devastates parts of Florida and South Carolina

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 4.58pm
People embrace as they survey the wreckage of their businesses on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Florida (South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
People embrace as they survey the wreckage of their businesses on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Florida (South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Rescuers are searching for survivors among the ruins of Florida’s flooded homes while authorities in South Carolina began assessing the damage as the remnants of Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the US, continue to push north.

The powerful storm terrorised millions of people for most of the week, battering western Cuba before raking across Florida from the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean, where it mustered enough strength for a final assault on South Carolina.

Now weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, Ian is expected to move across central North Carolina on Saturday before moving into Virginia and New York.

At least 30 people were confirmed dead, including 27 people in Florida – mostly from drowning, but others from the storm’s tragic after-effects.

An elderly couple died after their oxygen machines shut off when they lost power, authorities said.

Meanwhile, distraught residents waded through knee-high water on Friday, salvaging what possessions they could from their flooded homes and loading them onto rafts and canoes.

Tropical Weather
Businesses near the beach lie in ruins as others were completely swept away, two days after Hurricane Ian struck (AP)

In South Carolina, Ian’s centre came ashore near Georgetown, a small community along the Winyah Bay about 60 miles north of historic Charleston.

The storm washed away parts of four piers along the coast, including two connected to the popular tourist town of Myrtle Beach.

The storm’s winds were much weaker on Friday than during Ian’s landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast earlier in the week.

Authorities and volunteers there are still assessing the damage as shocked residents tried to make sense of what they just lived through.

Hurricane Ian
Shrimp boats lie jumbled together and run aground two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian in Florida (AP)

Pawleys Island, a beach community about 73 miles up South Carolina’s coast from Charleston, was among the places hardest hit by Ian.

Bridges on Pawleys Island were strewn with palm fronds, pine needles and even a kayak retrieved from a nearby shoreline. An intercoastal waterway was littered with the remnants of several boat houses torn apart and knocked off their pilings in the storm.

Even though Ian has long passed over Florida, new problems continue to arise. A 14-mile stretch of the Interstate 75 road was closed late on Friday in both directions in the Port Charlotte area because of the massive mount of water swelling the Myakka River.

Ross Giarratana, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tampa, said the Myakka was cresting at a record 12.73ft on Saturday morning.

A rescued dog
Eduardo Tocuya carries a dog he recovered in hopes of reuniting it with its owners, two days after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach (AP)

Further south-east, the Peace River was also at a major flood stage early on Saturday in the Polk, Hardee and DeSoto counties. The majority of those points have not yet crested, Mr Giarratana said.

“It was crazy to look at just how quickly the rivers were rising,” he said. “We knew that we were in for some record stuff.”

The official death toll climbed throughout the day on Friday, with authorities warning it would likely rise much higher once crews made a more comprehensive sweep of the damage.

Hurricane Ian has likely caused “well over 100 billion dollars (£80 billion)” in damage, including 63 billion dollars (£56 billion) in privately insured losses, according to the disaster modelling firm Karen Clark and Co.

If those numbers are borne out, that would make Ian at least the fourth-costliest hurricane in US history.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Panic at an Indonesian football match after police fired tear gas to to disperse supporters invading the pitch left more than 170 people dead, mostly trampled to death, police said (Hendra Permana/AP)
What was behind the deadly Indonesian football match stampede?
New technology to combat leaves on the line is being deployed by Britain’s second largest train operator (Northern/PA)
Train firm rolls out new leaf-busting technology to ease autumn delays
Buddhist monks perform rituals during the funeral of American extreme skier Hilaree Nelson in Kathmandu, Nepal, (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)
US extreme skier killed in mountain plunge given traditional Nepalese funeral
South Korean activists said they clashed with police while launching balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda materials across the North Korean border (Fighters For A Free North Korea/AP)
South Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons
Polls opened in Bosnia on Sunday in a general election that is unlikely to bring any structural change (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Voting begins in Bosnia election but little expected to change
Fans enter the pitch (AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo)
At least 174 people reportedly dead after stampede at Indonesian football match
Bulgarians are voting in the fourth general election in 18 months (Valentina Petrova/AP)
Bulgarians hold fourth general election in 18 months amid turmoil
The bridge between Fort Myers and Pine Island in Florida was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian (Gerald Herbert/AP)
Florida death toll rises to 47 amid struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian
Fans invade the pitch during clashes between supporters at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, which left 130 dead (Yudha Prabowo/AP)
174 dead after stampede at Indonesian football match
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Florida (Gerald Herbert/AP)
Death toll from Hurricane Ian escalates to 47 in Florida

Most Read

1
Dundee cost of living protest
Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest
4
2
The Tay Road Bridge had to be closed northbound.
Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision
3
Saorsa 1875 Hotel in Pitlochry is for sale.
UK’s first ‘fully vegan’ hotel in Perthshire for sale for £1m
4
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path
5
The oil worker flew from Southampton to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Oil worker made Christmas Eve ‘IRA’ threats to police in Angus
6
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe
7
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…
8
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer celebrates at full-time,
Gary Bowyer thrilled as Dundee earn valuable win but rues ‘incredible’ number of chances…
9
Stevie May opens the scoring
Dundee United v St Johnstone verdict as Stevie May torments the Tangerines
10
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim

More from The Courier

Smithies Deli and Gin Emporium owner Patti Smith.
Angus businesswoman urges aspiring entrepreneurs to 'keep at it'
Broad Street Cowdenbeath where a man was hit by a car
Cowdenbeath street sealed off after man hit by car
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Support for free parking at Ninewells Hospital sours as drivers create unofficial 'park and…
Pipe Major Alistair Duthie, Major Ronnie Proctor, the Rev. Alex Forsyth and standard bearer George Easton at the Cortachy war memorial wreath-laying. Pic: Frank Proctor.
Cortachy Church plays host to Black Watch for poignant re-dedication of Angus association's regimental…
The scene after Mr Crawford was killed.
Motorist found guilty of causing cyclist's death in Fife crash
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded 'ridiculous' as cars block cyclists' path

Editor's Picks