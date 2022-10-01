Miguel Almiron sparkles as Newcastle cruise to dominant win over Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Miguel Almiron sparkles as Newcastle cruise to dominant win over Fulham

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 5.10pm
Miguel Almiron struck twice as Newcastle cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory over 10-man Fulham (John Walton/PA)
Miguel Almiron struck twice as Newcastle cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory over 10-man Fulham (John Walton/PA)

Miguel Almiron struck twice as Newcastle cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory over 10-man Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Newcastle went into the game with just one win in the Premier League this campaign, but stormed to an impressive victory following an eighth-minute red card for Nathaniel Chalobah.

Callum Wilson put Newcastle ahead just after Fulham were reduced to 10 men, before Almiron scored his first of the afternoon with a stunning volley from the edge of the penalty area.

Sean Longstaff then added Newcastle’s third just before half-time, with Almiron capping off a dominant Magpies performance with a fourth in the 57th minute.

Fulham grabbed a late consolation goal, as Newcastle’s standards slipped at the back, with Bobby De Cordova-Reid heading home from close range.

Marco Silva’s side had gone into the game ahead of Newcastle in the table having put in some impressive performances, but the four changes due to injury proved significant.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was forced off in the first half, and the home side did not register a shot until the 68th minute.

Newcastle started brightly despite a much-changed team from their last Premier League clash, and hit the woodwork inside the first five minutes.

Dan Burn took his chance from distance and his effort was saved by Bernd Leno, and Wilson’s effort on the rebound hit the outside of the post.

In the eighth minute, Chalobah was sent off by referee Darren England for a foul on Longstaff. The Fulham midfielder had been shown a yellow card before VAR intervened and the referee went to the pitchside monitor before changing his decision on the severity of the late, lunging tackle from Chalobah.

Moments later, the visitors took the lead when Newcastle switched the ball to the left to Kieran Trippier who expertly picked out Joe Willock at the far post.

The midfielder headed back across goal for Wilson to tap home. The goal was referred to VAR for an offside check, but was allowed to stand.

Newcastle had a chance to add to their tally, when Wilson controlled a Willock cut-back, turned and shot but his effort went over the bar.

Just as Fulham looked to be settling into a new, more defensive position, Almiron doubled Newcastle’s lead with a stunning volley. Bruno Guimaraes played the ball to the Paraguayan just on the corner of the box over his shoulder and he fired it first time past Leno and into the top corner.

To add to Fulham’s troubles their talismanic striker Mitrovic was forced off with an injury in the 36th minute after briefly receiving treatment on the field.

The Magpies added a third just before half-time when Longstaff was alert to slot home after Sven Botman’s header had been tipped onto the woodwork by Leno.

Fulham continued to struggle to contain the Newcastle attack and, after three first-half substitutes, it was not made easier.

Almiron had his second of the match in the 57th minute, with Dan James running into difficulties as a makeshift left wing-back.

Murphy played in Willock who picked out Almiron for a tap-in to make it 4-0, before De Cordova-Reid headed in a late consolation goal for the home side in the 88th minute.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Cameron Norrie pulled out in Korea and has confirmed he has Covid. (James Manning/PA)
Cameron Norrie to miss Japan Open as positive Covid test hits ATP Finals hopes
Thomas Frank has tipped Ivan Toney, pictured, to hit back to top form quickly with Brentford (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ivan Toney has mental strength to shake off England frustration – Thomas Frank
Stephen Welsh continued at centre-back for Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ange Postecoglou pleased with display from newly-formed Celtic central defence
Liam Fox admits the wait for a win is something of a “monkey on the back” of Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA)
Liam Fox admits Dundee United need to get first win sooner rather than later
Ralph Hasenhuttl knows Southampton must improve their results and fast (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl expects ‘very good team’ to click soon at Southampton
Fans enter the pitch (AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo)
At least 174 people reportedly dead after stampede at Indonesian football match
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be in good hands when he leaves the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola
Jesse Lingard has yet to score a goal or make an assist this season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Forest boss Steve Cooper tells Jesse Lingard ‘time to show your worth’
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had time to reflect during the international break (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers admits hospice visit puts Leicester plight in perspective
Erik ten Hag, centre right, speaks to Cristiano Ronaldo, centre left, in training (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United have world-class players and can attract more – Erik ten Hag

Most Read

1
Dundee cost of living protest
Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest
4
2
The Tay Road Bridge had to be closed northbound.
Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision
3
Saorsa 1875 Hotel in Pitlochry is for sale.
UK’s first ‘fully vegan’ hotel in Perthshire for sale for £1m
4
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path
5
The oil worker flew from Southampton to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Oil worker made Christmas Eve ‘IRA’ threats to police in Angus
6
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe
7
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…
8
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer celebrates at full-time,
Gary Bowyer thrilled as Dundee earn valuable win but rues ‘incredible’ number of chances…
9
Stevie May opens the scoring
Dundee United v St Johnstone verdict as Stevie May torments the Tangerines
10
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim

More from The Courier

Smithies Deli and Gin Emporium owner Patti Smith.
Angus businesswoman urges aspiring entrepreneurs to 'keep at it'
Broad Street Cowdenbeath where a man was hit by a car
Cowdenbeath street sealed off after man hit by car
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Support for free parking at Ninewells Hospital sours as drivers create unofficial 'park and…
Pipe Major Alistair Duthie, Major Ronnie Proctor, the Rev. Alex Forsyth and standard bearer George Easton at the Cortachy war memorial wreath-laying. Pic: Frank Proctor.
Cortachy Church plays host to Black Watch for poignant re-dedication of Angus association's regimental…
The scene after Mr Crawford was killed.
Motorist found guilty of causing cyclist's death in Fife crash
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded 'ridiculous' as cars block cyclists' path

Editor's Picks