Leaders Arsenal win derby as Liverpool and Brighton share six-goal thriller

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 5.12pm
Thomas Partey celebrates scoring Arsenal's first goal against Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Thomas Partey celebrates scoring Arsenal’s first goal against Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham.

A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.

Partey got the ball rolling with his first Arsenal goal from outside the box in his 65th match for the Gunners before Kane levelled from the spot to take his tally in this fixture to 14 in 18 appearances.

But the second half belonged to the hosts, Jesus striking on his north London derby debut and Xhaka continuing a fine run of form either side of Emerson Royal’s red card for Spurs.

Liverpool trail Arsenal by 11 points after a hat-trick from Leandro Trossard earned Brighton a 3-3 draw at Anfield in Roberto De Zerbi’s first game in charge of the Seagulls.

Trossard scored twice inside the first 20 minutes as Liverpool were stunned but the hosts responded, Roberto Firmino pulling one back before the break and then equalising in the 54th minute.

Leandro Trossard celebrates his hat-trick against Liverpool
Leandro Trossard celebrates his hat-trick against Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

An Adam Webster own goal nine minutes later looked like it had earned Liverpool the points but Trossard had the final say with an 83rd-minute leveller.

A last-gasp goal from Conor Gallagher earned Graham Potter a 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace in his first Premier League match since leaving Brighton to take charge of Chelsea.

Odsonne Edouard scored the opener for Palace in the seventh minute, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalising seven minutes before half-time on his first league start for the Blues.

It appeared Chelsea would have to settle for a point only for Gallagher, who starred for Palace on loan last season, to find the top corner with a brilliant first goal for his parent club.

Newcastle thumped 10-man Fulham 4-1 after Nathaniel Chalobah was sent off in the eighth minute for a challenge on Sean Longstaff.

Callum Wilson netted the opener three minutes later and it was three at half-time thanks to a brilliant goal from Miguel Almiron and one from Longstaff before Almiron added a fourth in the second half. Bobby Decordova-Reid grabbed a late consolation.

Miguel Almiron scores Newcastle's fourth goal against Fulham
Miguel Almiron scores Newcastle’s fourth goal against Fulham (John Walton/PA)

Everton came from behind to defeat Southampton 2-1 for their first away victory of the season.

All the goals came in a hectic five-minute spell after half-time, with Joe Aribo putting Southampton ahead, Conor Coady equalising and Dwight McNeil scoring his first goal for Everton.

Bournemouth and Brentford cancelled each other out in a 0-0 draw on the south coast.

