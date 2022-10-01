Everton come from behind to sink Southampton and seal long-awaited away win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Everton come from behind to sink Southampton and seal long-awaited away win

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 5.16pm
Everton’s Conor Coady (left) celebrates his equaliser (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Everton’s Conor Coady (left) celebrates his equaliser (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Everton claimed only their second Premier League away win of 2022 as goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil inspired a 2-1 victory at Southampton.

Joe Aribo put the Saints ahead following a lacklustre first half at St Mary’s, but Frank Lampard’s visitors hit back instantly, with Coady and McNeil scoring in the space of three second-half minutes.

It helped the Toffees extend their unbeaten run to six matches and provided a rare success on the road, a victory at Leicester having been Everton’s only previous away win in the top flight this calendar year.

Home boss Ralph Hasenhuttl had read the riot act to his players after defeat at Aston Villa two weeks ago and as a result made six changes.

Juan Larios, Duje Caleta-Car and Ainsley Maitland-Niles were given full debuts and the hosts almost made the perfect start.

Sekou Mara created an opportunity for Che Adams in the sixth minute, but the Scotland international could only send his effort into the side-netting from a tight angle.

It was one of the few chances of a forgetful first 45 minutes, in which Everton largely controlled proceedings, only for Coady to squander their best opening midway through the half when he failed to get a clean connection to a Demarai Gray cross.

While the opening period will not live long in the memory, the first nine minutes after the interval made up for it.

Saints broke the deadlock in the 49th minute when Adams found Aribo inside the area and the ex-Rangers midfielder turned neatly before rifling a shot into the bottom corner.

But the celebrations from the home supporters were cut short when Everton levelled in rapid fashion.

Another Gray delivery caused problems and Amadou Onana impressively headed his free-kick back across goal for Coady to volley in and open his account for the Toffees in the 51st minute.

The end-to-end nature of the contest continued, with Saints wasting three chances to retake the lead in one passage of play that finished with the visitors going in front.

Adams, Stuart Armstrong and James Ward-Prowse were all denied by last-ditch tackles from the likes of James Tarkowski and Vitaliy Mykolenko, which proved vital for Everton.

Lampard’s side went straight up the other end and it was McNeil who this time grabbed his first goal for the club.

Alex Iwobi’s cross had been intended for Onana, but he received a shove from Kyle Walker-Peters that allowed the ball to run through for McNeil, who took a touch before drilling the ball high into the roof of the net in the 54th minute.

Onana wasted a chance to make it 3-1 soon after when he headed wide from Seamus Coleman’s cross and by this point Hasenhuttl had seen enough.

Romain Perraud, Samuel Edozie and Adam Armstrong were introduced by the Saints boss, who was aiming to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

Adam Armstrong was straight into the action, setting up Adams for a volley that went wide before the substitute tested Jordan Pickford from 12 yards in the 72nd minute.

Pickford, back for Everton after missing England duty with a thigh injury, was required again to deny Walker-Peters and impressively dealt with a barrage of late balls into his area to help the Toffees taste success on the road for only a second time in 2022.

