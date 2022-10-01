Conor Gallagher returns to haunt Crystal Palace as Chelsea snatch late victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Conor Gallagher returns to haunt Crystal Palace as Chelsea snatch late victory

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 5.16pm Updated: October 1 2022, 5.18pm
Former Palace loanee Conor Gallagher (centre) curled in the game-winner in Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace (Adam Davy/PA)
Former Palace loanee Conor Gallagher (centre) curled in the game-winner in Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace (Adam Davy/PA)

Conor Gallagher marked his return to Selhurst Park with a last-minute winner in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring after seven minutes before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised with a neat finish late in the first half.

But it was ultimately the former Palace loanee who had the final say as he came off the bench to curl in a 90th-minute effort to hand Graham Potter victory in his first Premier League match in charge of the Blues.

Graham Potter had a win to celebrate after his first Premier League match in charge of Chelsea
Graham Potter had a win to celebrate after his first Premier League match in charge of Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea entered the contest having won all 10 of the last meetings between the two clubs, while Palace were playing their first match in nearly a month after the Queen’s death and train strikes postponed games against Manchester United and Brighton.

Patrick Vieira made three changes from the starting XI that drew with Newcastle in early September and one of those decisions quickly paid off.

Edouard, who replaced Jean-Philippe Mateta as Vieira’s central striker, met Jordan Ayew’s seventh-minute cross and lifted the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the top right corner.

Odsonne Edouard scores an early opener
Odsonne Edouard scores an early opener (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea had a good chance to level at the 20-minute mark when Mason Mount headed inches wide of the right post.

It was the start of a sustained period of pressure from the visitors, who once again missed by inches after Raheem Sterling pounced on his own rebound but watched his second effort ping off a post.

And at the other end, Eberechi Eze could not find the finishing touch on an attempt to double Palace’s advantage, firing the ball just wide.

Palace were furious when Jordan Ayew looked through on goal only to be stopped by an outstretched Thiago Silva on the ground, but the defender was only given a yellow card.

Silva’s presence on the pitch proved vital moments later when Reece James found him at the edge of the area and he nodded the pass in the direction of Aubameyang, who spun and fired past a diving Vicente Guaita.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got Chelsea level
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got Chelsea level (Adam Davy/PA)

And it was more bad news for the hosts when Nathaniel Clyne and Silva both rose to meet the ball to the left of Palace’s goal and the former landed awkwardly. He stayed down until he was taken off the pitch on a stretcher and replaced by James Tomkins, himself newly-returned from injury and available to Vieira for the first time this season.

Chelsea got their first chance of the second half 10 minutes after the restart, Sterling weaving around Palace shirts and looking to get a shot in before passing to Ben Chilwell who skied his attempt.

With few opportunities for either side as the second half ticked on, Guaita snagged a Mount cross from out of the air before Tomkins blocked another Blues attempt.

Michael Olise battled his marker before issuing a sharp pass to Wilfried Zaha who could not beat Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa.

Gallagher was warmly received when he stepped on the Selhurst Park pitch in the 76th minute for the first time since his loan spell as an Eagle, but any friendly sentiment was quickly forgotten when he curled in the decider.

