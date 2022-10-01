King set to miss international climate change summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King set to miss international climate change summit

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 8.56pm Updated: October 1 2022, 9.17pm
King Charles welcomes Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
King Charles welcomes Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

King Charles will not attend next month’s Cop27 international climate change summit in Egypt despite his passionate commitment to environmental issues, it has emerged.

The Sunday Times reported that Liz Truss had objected to him attending the gathering during an audience at Buckingham Palace last month.

Neither Downing Street nor the Palace would comment on the report which said the King had wanted to deliver a speech to delegates at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

A No 10 source however said it was “ridiculous” to suggest that the Prime Minister “gives orders” to the monarch.

Charles addressing the Cop26 summit in Glasgow
Charles addressing the Cop26 summit in Glasgow (Chris Jackson/PA)

Nevertheless by convention all overseas official visits by members of the royal family are undertaken in accordance with advice from the Government.

Before he ascended the throne, there had been speculation, that, as Prince of Wales, he would go to Egypt having attended the Cop26 summit in Glasgow the previous year.

It is understood however that after he sought advice from the Government it was agreed that this would not be the right occasion for Charles to make his first overseas visit as sovereign.

The Sunday Times quoted a senior royal source as saying: “It is no mystery that the King was invited to go there. He had to think very carefully about what steps to take for his first overseas tour, and he is not going to be attending Cop.”

The source said the decision was made on the Government’s advice and was “entirely in the spirit of being ever-mindful as King that he acts on Government advice”.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “We do not comment on meetings between the Prime Minister and the King.”

However, a Government source said the Palace and the Government “considered separately and then agreed jointly” that there might be “more suitable options” for the King’s first overseas visit.

Despite not attending the event in person it is understood that the King still hopes to be able to contribute in some form to the conference.

Charles and his elder son William, the then-Duke of Cambridge, both spoke at last year’s Cop26 event while the Queen recorded an opening address urging the assembled world leaders to take action on climate change.

Unlike her predecessor Boris Johnson – who became an enthusiastic advocate for the cause of net zero – Ms Truss is thought to be more sceptical of the green agenda, a suspicion that is likely to be fuelled by the latest disclosure.

There was dismay among activists when she appointed Jacob Rees-Mogg – who has blamed “climate alarmism” for high energy prices – as Business Secretary with overall responsibility for energy policy.

