Timeline: Death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Timeline: Death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 9.16pm
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout/PA)

A landmark moment has been reached in the case of Olivia Pratt-Korbel as Merseyside Police charge a suspect with her murder.

The nine-year-old’s death drew widespread condemnation in August, as well as numerous appeals for information from the public and with hundreds of thousands of pounds offered as a reward to help catch her killer.

Here is a timeline of events in the case:

Olivia Pratt-Korbel funeral
Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s coffin is carried out of St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Peter Powell/PA)

-August 22:

Olivia Pratt-Korbel is shot and killed shortly after 10pm when a gunman – pursuing another man – forces his way into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool.

The pursued man, who was also shot, is taken to hospital by friends in a black Audi as Olivia and her mother lie wounded.

Olivia, hit in the chest by a bullet, dies in hospital, while her mother, Cheryl Korbel, was shot in the wrist.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death search
Police carrying out searches at West Derby Golf Club in Liverpool (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

-August 23

Merseyside Police name Olivia as the shooting victim, saying her death is “an absolute tragedy” that “crosses every single boundary”.

-August 24

The man pursued into Olivia’s house is named as 35-year-old Joseph Nee, a convicted burglar from Dovecot.

-August 30

An inquest into Olivia’s death opens at Gerard Majella Courthouse in Liverpool.

It hears how a police officer attempted to save her life by covering the gunshot wound with his hand, as he carried the nine-year-old to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

-September 12

Merseyside Police say that they have arrested and bailed nine suspects in the fortnight since Olivia’s shooting.

They also embark on an “extensive land search” for the murder weapon at West Derby Golf Club, assisted by a drone unit and underwater search team.

Liverpool fans
Liverpool fans pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Peter Byrne/PA)

-September 13

Olivia’s headteacher reveals that her classmates have been provided with counselling after returning to school from their summer holidays.

“They are devastated at the loss of their friend, they truly are, but the counselling has definitely helped,” Rebecca Wilkinson, of St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School in Huyton, said.

-September 14

Lord Ashcroft, founder of the charity Crimestoppers, offers £50,000 for information leading to the conviction of Olivia’s killer.

Tributes to the dead girl
Ambassador of Liverpool FC, Ian Rush, and the Ambassador of Everton FC, Ian Snodin, visits the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot (Peter Byrne/PA)

-September 15

Mourners turn out for Olivia’s funeral in pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows after being asked by her family to wear a “splash of pink”.

Cheryl Korbel, who said her daughter “touched so many people’s hearts”, carries a pink teddy bear into the service.

-September 21

The reward for finding Olivia’s killer is raised to £200,000 with the intervention of a private donor.

-October 1

Almost six weeks after Olivia’s death, police charge 34-year-old Thomas Cashman of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, with her murder.

He will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday alongside Paul Russell, 40, of Snowberry Road, West Derby, who is charged with assisting an offender.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be in good hands when he leaves the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola
Erik ten Hag, centre right, speaks to Cristiano Ronaldo, centre left, in training (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United have world-class players and can attract more – Erik ten Hag
Chris Smalling grabbed the winner for Roma at Inter Milan (Spada/AP)
Chris Smalling secures overdue Roma victory over Inter Milan in Serie A
(Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)
Smiling Charles, William, Camilla and Catherine captured in new image
Simon Best will run the TCS London Marathon dressed as Darth Vader to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK (Simon Best/PA)
‘Darth Vader’ runs marathon fundraiser following prostate cancer diagnosis
King Charles welcomes Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
King set to miss international climate change summit
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen in action (James Manning/PA)
David Moyes glad Jarrod Bowen has fingers and feet pointing in right direction
Coup spokesman Capt Kiswendsida Farouk Azaria Sorgho reads a statement in a studio in Ougadougou (RTB via AP)
Protesters attack French embassy in Burkina Faso after coup
Novak Djokovic, pictured, defeated Roman Safiullin to reach the final in Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Novak Djokovic reaches Tel Aviv final with victory over Roman Safiullin
Protesters hold Catalonia independence flags as they take part in a demonstration (AP)
Catalans commemorate fifth anniversary of failed breakaway

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Dundee cost of living protest
Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest
4
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
5
The Dunhill Links fireworks is a popular event
Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews
6
The oil worker flew from Southampton to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Oil worker made Christmas Eve ‘IRA’ threats to police in Angus
7
Jacob McDonald, 6, has crossed six iconic bridges in Scotland to raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis.
Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late…
8
Campaigners Adam Lloyd, Laura Young, Paul Mayhead and Jason Young at East Haugh.
Pitlochry anger at Scottish Woodlands choosing logging route that its own officer rated ‘unsafe’
7
9
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
10
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe

More from The Courier

The Tay Road Bridge had to be closed northbound.
Tay Road Bridge closed in both directions after collision
The road to Dunshalt is closed at the junction. Image: Fife Jammers Locations
Emergency services rush to two vehicle crash in Auchtermuchty
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in 'that's why we're bottom' admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer celebrates at full-time,
Gary Bowyer thrilled as Dundee earn valuable win but rues 'incredible' number of chances…
Ian Murray was pleased with how his side started the match.
Ian Murray rues 'exceptionally fine lines' and explains Ethan Ross absence from Raith Rovers…
Raith Rovers took on Queen's Park at Ochilview.
Queen's Park v Raith Rovers verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…

Editor's Picks