Smiling Charles, William, Camilla and Catherine captured in new image

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 10.02pm Updated: October 1 2022, 10.36pm
(Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)
(Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)

A smiling family portrait of the King, his son who is the first in line to the throne and their wives has been released by Buckingham Palace.

The image of King Charles III and his Queen Consort, standing alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, was taken at Buckingham Palace on September 18, just 10 days after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The senior royals are wearing black as the image was taken while they were in mourning for the Queen – leading the nation in grief, but also carrying out official engagements.

Charles, 73, is standing with his left hand held at the top of his pocket, while his right arm is gently tucked around Camilla’s waist.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
King Charles III and the Prince of Wales join the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Glyn Kirk/PA)

William, 40, who now towers over Charles, stands proudly next to his father and wife Catherine as all the family group looks straight at the camera and smiles.

The photograph was taken before Charles and Camilla hosted a Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders on the eve of the Queen’s funeral.

The high-powered guest list of presidents, prime ministers and royals from across the globe came together in what the King’s spokesman described as an “official state event”.

US president Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, were among approximately 500 people in the palace’s main state rooms.

Israel’s president Isaac Herzog, plus France’s president Emmanuel Macron who was joined by his wife, first lady Brigitte, were among those who were invited to the reception for the heads of state and official overseas guests.

Dozens of leaders of Commonwealth countries and members of foreign royal families also attended the reception. Many guests arrived in coaches.

Working members of the royal family including the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester joined Charles and Camilla in mingling with guests.

The event took place on the final full day of the Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Queen Elizabeth II, the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, died age 96 on September 8.

Images were also released on Saturday as Charles carried out one of his first official audiences as monarch since royal mourning ended.

He greeted Ralph Gonsalves, the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, with a friendly handshake and a pat on the wrist as they met at Balmoral in Scotland.

Mr Gonsalves’ wife, Eloise, also attended the event and posed for a picture with the monarch alongside her husband.

Audience at Balmoral
King Charles III greets the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, and Mrs Eloise Gonsalves, at Balmoral in Scotland (John Linton/PA)

The King and his Queen Consort have met the couple on previous occasions, including a visit to the Commonwealth realm as part of their 2019 Caribbean tour.

The couple also attended William and Kate’s wedding reception in 2011.

Charles and Camilla are set to hold their first joint public engagement since royal mourning ended by visiting Dunfermline on Monday to mark it achieving city status.

Audience at Balmoral
King Charles III during an audience with the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, and his wife Eloise Gonsalves, at Balmoral (John Linton/PA) 

They will attend an official council meeting at the City Chambers and visit Dunfermline Abbey in celebration of the new city status.

They will also host a reception at Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse to celebrate British South Asian communities.

Eight places were made cities, as part of celebrations marking the 70-year reign of the late monarch, after successfully bidding for the honour under the Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours Competition.

