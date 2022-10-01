Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 10.34pm
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be in good hands when he leaves the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be in good hands when he leaves the club (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola has no doubt Manchester City will remain a force after he leaves the club.

The City manager has given no indication that will be any time soon, even though speculation over his future is likely to recur until he commits to a new contract.

The 51-year-old former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is in the final year of his current deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola is an inspirational figure on the touchline (Martin Rickett/PA)
Guardiola is an inspirational figure on the touchline (Martin Rickett/PA)

There is no alarm about the situation at the club as Guardiola prefers shorter-term contracts and both of his previous two extensions have been signed at late stages.

Yet the time will come when the current champions will need to replace the man who has guided them to nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles, since 2016.

“The club knows exactly what is the target, the next step,” said Guardiola when asked about how City’s future might look without him. “There will be zero problem, I am 100 per cent convinced.

“They know what is the strategy, what they have to do for right now, the day after tomorrow, after the World Cup, next season, and the next season.

“When the club depends on one person we have problems, as the club is not solid, isn’t stable.

“The foundations of the club come from many and if the club just depends on Pep it is because we have not done really well in this period.

“If the club was just for one player, for the typical striker scoring a goal, they would not be a good team.

“I never buy a player, I never sell a player. It’s not my money. It is the club. ‘Club’ is the most important word and every decision we make is thinking about the club – today, the day after and for the future.

“The club knows knows the drill really well, the type of players that we want to play with me and without me.”

Guardiola faces his former Bayern Munich colleague, now rival, Erik ten Hag this weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)
Guardiola faces his former Bayern Munich colleague, now rival, Erik ten Hag this weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)

City face rivals Manchester United on Sunday and Guardiola will come up against former colleague Erik ten Hag for the first time.

Ten Hag, who coached the Bayern second team during Guardiola’s time at the German club, is United’s fourth full-time manager since the Spaniard arrived in Manchester.

“I have a lot of admiration for Erik,” said Guardiola. “We know each other a little bit because we were one year (together) in Munich.

“His work in Holland, especially in Ajax in the last period, was an incredible example across Europe.

“But he knows, I know, everybody knows, it will depend on the results. I’m still here because we won in the past, otherwise I would not be here.

“Results give you time to build what you want but I have a good opinion about United. If they decide to buy Erik it is because they believe he is the man.”

