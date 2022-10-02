Florida death toll rises to 47 amid struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Florida death toll rises to 47 amid struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 7.34am
The bridge between Fort Myers and Pine Island in Florida was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian (Gerald Herbert/AP)
The bridge between Fort Myers and Pine Island in Florida was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors from a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s south-western coast up to the Carolinas.

Florida, with nearly four dozen reported dead, was hit hardest by the Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to make landfall in the United States.

Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated, amid limited mobile phone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet.

Tropical Weather
Members of Medic Corps help evacuate a resident of Pine Island in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Saturday that multibillionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing some 120 Starlink satellites to “help bridge some of the communication issues”. Starlink, a satellite-based internet system created by Mr Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity.

Florida utilities were working to restore power. As of Saturday night, nearly one million homes and businesses were still without electricity, down from a peak of 2.67 million.

At least 54 people were confirmed dead – 47 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba.

More than 1,000 people were rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s south-western coast alone, Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard, told the Associated Press while flying to Florida.

Tropical Weather Florida
The bridge between Fort Myers and Pine Island was badly damaged by the hurricane (Gerald Herbert/AP)

In Washington, the White House announced that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden would travel to Florida on Wednesday, but a brief statement did not release any details of the planned visit.

The bridge to Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, was destroyed by the storm, leaving it accessible only by boat or air.

The volunteer group Medic Corps, which responds to natural disasters worldwide with pilots, paramedics and doctors, went door to door asking residents if they wanted to be evacuated.

Tropical Weather
Members of Medic Corps search a home in Pine Island, Florida (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Some flew out by helicopter, and people described the horror of being trapped in their homes as water kept rising.

“The water just kept pounding the house and we watched, boats, houses – we watched everything just go flying by,” Joe Conforti said, fighting back tears.

He said if it was not for his wife, who suggested they get up on a table to avoid the rising water, he would not have made it: “I started to lose sensibility, because when the water’s at your door and it’s splashing on the door and you’re seeing how fast it’s moving, there’s no way you’re going to survive that.”

Tropical Weather Florida
Vehicles in floodwater at the side of Interstate 75 in North Port, Florida, following Hurricane Ian (Steve Helber/AP)

River flooding posed a major challenge at times to rescue and supply delivery efforts. The Myakka River washed over a stretch of Interstate 75, forcing closure of the highway for a while before officials said later on Saturday that it could be reopened.

While swollen rivers have crested or are near cresting, the levels are not expected to drop significantly for days, National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Fleming said.

Elsewhere, South Carolina’s Pawleys Island, a beach community roughly 75 miles (115km) up the coast from Charleston, was also hit hard. Power remained knocked out to at least half the island on Saturday.

Tropical Weather South Carolina
A section of the Pawleys Island pier was lost in Hurricane Ian (Alex Brandon/AP)

Eddie Wilder, who has been going to Pawleys Island for more than six decades, said it was “insane” to see waves as high as 25ft (7.6m) wash away a landmark pier near his home.

“We watched it hit the pier and saw the pier disappear,” he said. “We watched it crumble and watched it float by with an American flag.”

Mr Wilder’s house, located 30ft (9m) above the shoreline, stayed dry inside.

In North Carolina, the storm downed trees and power lines. Two of the four deaths in the state were from storm-related vehicle crashes, and the others involved a man who drowned when his truck plunged into a swamp and another was killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in a garage.

Tropical Weather
Debris and items ruined by flooding in south Fort Myers, Florida (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

At Port Sanibel Marina in Fort Myers, Florida, the storm surge pushed several boats and a dock onshore. Charter captain Ryan Kane said his vessel was so badly damaged that he was unable to use it to help rescue people, and now it will be a long time before he can take clients fishing again.

“There’s a hole in the hull. It took water in the motors. It took water in everything,” he said, adding: “You know, boats are supposed to be in the water, not in parking lots.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

What the papers say – October 3 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – October 3
It appears increasingly likely neither of the top two candidates in Brazil’s highly polarised election race will receive more than 50% of the valid votes, meaning a second round vote will be scheduled for October 30 (Bruna Prado/AP)
Bolsonaro and Lula appear headed for run-off in Brazil’s polarised election race
Sculpture in the eye of a needle and Labrador puppy Daniel (Guide Dogs/PA)
Artist used eyelash to paint puppy sculpture in the eye of a needle
The King, then Prince of Wales, during an event in Cape Town, South Africa, on the fourth day of a five day tour of the country (Chris Jackson/PA)
Charles to host President of South Africa for first state visit as King
A phone being dialled (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Fines for companies after people ‘aggressively pestered’ with cold calls
The Duke of Cambridge and Sir Nicholas Bacon attending the lighting of the Principal Beacon at the Tree of Trees sculpture outside Buckingham Palace, London, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 2 2022 (Chris Jackson/PA)
Trees from Platinum Jubilee sculpture to be planted across UK in honour of Queen
A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for another term, displays his country’s flag as he waits to see him drive thru outside the polling station where he voted in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Bolsonaro has slight lead over da Silva in Brazil’s presidential election
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema fires against the crossbar from the penalty spot (Manu Fernandez/AP/PA)
Karim Benzema misses a penalty as Real Madrid’s winning run ends in LaLiga
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes a fresh mentality is helping the club this season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal have ‘fire burning inside’ after last season
President of Burkina Faso Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Ousted Burkina Faso leader leaves country for Togo after coup

Most Read

1
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
2
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations…
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path
18
5
Wreckage from the crash in Dairsie
Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash
6
Karen Nicholson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife nurse caught drink-driving while five times over legal limit
7
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money: What the top three will make at St…
8
Broad Street Cowdenbeath where a man was hit by a car
Man hit by car in Cowdenbeath taken to hospital with serious injuries
9
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
4
10
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…

More from The Courier

Watt found the net against St Johnstone
Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated
Grace Petrie.
Grace Petrie, the artist who connects
Connor Syme shot 69 to finish tied for 10th at the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Dundee-based Fifer Connor Syme continues to progress as he zeroes in on…
Ryan Fox lifts the trophy after winning the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox inspired by the memory of his late friend Shane Warne…
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee star Eilish McColgan reveals European 10km record won’t be official until she passes…
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes' welcome at City Square celebrations…

Editor's Picks