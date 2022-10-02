US extreme skier killed in mountain plunge given traditional Nepalese funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US extreme skier killed in mountain plunge given traditional Nepalese funeral

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 8.52am
Buddhist monks perform rituals during the funeral of American extreme skier Hilaree Nelson in Kathmandu, Nepal, (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)
Buddhist monks perform rituals during the funeral of American extreme skier Hilaree Nelson in Kathmandu, Nepal, (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

An extreme skier from the United States who died after falling from one of the world’s highest mountains was given a traditional funeral at a Sherpa cremation ground on Sunday as Buddhist monks officiated over a ceremony attended by family, friends and government officials.

Hilaree Nelson fell from the 26,775ft (8,163m) summit of the world’s eighth-highest mountain, Mount Manaslu, last week while skiing down with her partner, Jim Morrison.

Nepal US Missing Mountaineer
Jim Morrison, performs rituals during the funeral of his partner, extreme skier Hilaree Nelson, in Kathmandu, Nepal (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

The 49-year-old’s body was taken to the Sherpa cremation grounds in Kathmandu from a hospital morgue on the back of a open truck, which was decorated a poster of her and bedecked with garlands of flowers.

Family, friends, mountaineers and government officials gathered at the funeral ground, offering flowers and scarfs that were place on her remains, which were then rested on a stack of wood.

Buddhist monks lit the pyre as they played musical instruments and chanted prayers while mourners lit incense.

Nepal US Missing Mountaineer
Friends and family members flew to Nepal for the funeral of American extreme skier Hilaree Nelson (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

Ms Nelson’s relatives flew to Kathmandu for the funeral.

She had disappeared on September 26 and rescuers searching by helicopter located her body two days later and it was flown to Kathmandu. Bad weather had hampered the initial search.

Climbers om Mount Manaslu have been struggling with bad weather conditions and repeated avalanches.

On the same day Ms Nelson fell, an avalanche at a lower elevation on the same mountain killed a Nepalese man and injured several other climbers.

Nepal US Missing Mountaineer
Jim Morrison was skiing down Mount Manaslu with his partner, Hilaree Nelson, when she fell to her death (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

Hundreds of climbers and their local guides have attempted to reach the mountain’s summit during Nepal’s autumn climbing season.

Ms Nelson, from Telluride, Colorado, and Mr Morrison, from Tahoe, California, are extreme skiers who reached the summit of Mount Lhotse, the world’s fourth-highest mountain, in 2018.

Nepal’s government has issued permits to 504 climbers during this year’s autumn climbing season. Most are climbing Mount Manaslu.

