Two charged with murder and fraud after death of 71-year-old woman By Press Association October 2 2022, 1.20pm Metropolitan Police equipment (Anthony Devlin/PA) Two people have been charged with murder and fraud after the death of a 71-year-old woman. Chelsea Grant, 27, and Xyaire Howard, 22, were arrested after Susan Hawkey's body was found by Metropolitan Police officers at a house on Aylesbury Street, Brent. The pair, both of Press Road, north-west London, are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday. Police were called at 11:27am on 26 September after concerns were raised about the welfare of a woman at the address where Ms Hawkey was later found. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the Met said. The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the force's specialist crime branch.