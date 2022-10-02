Man shot dead in west Belfast social club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man shot dead in west Belfast social club

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 5.08pm Updated: October 2 2022, 6.24pm
(Liam McBurney/PA)
(Liam McBurney/PA)

A man has been shot dead at a social club in west Belfast.

Two masked men shot the victim multiple times in the social club of Donegal Celtic Football Club in Suffolk Road.

The club was busy with customers watching a football match on TV when the shooting took place on Sunday afternoon.

Police forensics officers were examining the scene on Sunday evening as part of the murder investigation.

Donegal Celtic incident
PSNI officers at the scene (Liam McBurney/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “At approximately 2.45pm, police received a report that two masked men had entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club shortly before 2.30pm and shot the man a number of times.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene. Both gunmen are believed to have made their escape on foot along Suffolk Road.

“The investigation is at a very early stage and I would urge to anyone with information or anyone who was in the Suffolk Road area at the time the shooting took place, and seen two men running from the club or who may have captured dashcam footage, to contact us.”

Donegal Celtic incident
Scenes of crime officers from the PSNI at the scene following a shooting at the clubhouse of Donegal Celtic Football Club, in west Belfast. Picture date: Sunday October 2, 2022.

Sinn Fein MP for West Belfast Paul Maskey said the community was in shock.

“There’s total shock in this community today with the offence that happened in Donegal Celtic today,” he said as he visited the scene.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with this man’s family.

“I personally don’t know the victim but what I do know is that there’s a family there and our thoughts and our sympathies are with this man’s family at this stage.

“There is a family there and obviously they’re grieving at this particular stage and obviously they’ll be looking for assistance from the community as well.

“But there’s shock within this community and people are sending their condolences to this man’s family.”

Donegal Celtic incident
An armoured vehicle at the social club (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Maskey urged anyone with information to come forward to police.

“I condemn those responsible. There is no place for guns on our streets,” he said.

SDLP councillor for the area Brian Heading said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased who will have been left devastated in the wake of this senseless attack and the loss of their loved one.

“This incident has cast a dark cloud over the entire area. People in this community want to be able to live their lives in peace and this shooting in broad daylight in a busy establishment must be condemned in the strongest possible terms by all.

“People are rightly concerned at the presence of gunmen on our streets and I would urge anyone who knows anything about this shooting to come forward to police as soon as possible.

“We need these people apprehended to protect the community and ensure that nothing like this happens again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

What the papers say – October 3 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – October 3
It appears increasingly likely neither of the top two candidates in Brazil’s highly polarised election race will receive more than 50% of the valid votes, meaning a second round vote will be scheduled for October 30 (Bruna Prado/AP)
Bolsonaro and Lula appear headed for run-off in Brazil’s polarised election race
Sculpture in the eye of a needle and Labrador puppy Daniel (Guide Dogs/PA)
Artist used eyelash to paint puppy sculpture in the eye of a needle
The King, then Prince of Wales, during an event in Cape Town, South Africa, on the fourth day of a five day tour of the country (Chris Jackson/PA)
Charles to host President of South Africa for first state visit as King
A phone being dialled (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Fines for companies after people ‘aggressively pestered’ with cold calls
The Duke of Cambridge and Sir Nicholas Bacon attending the lighting of the Principal Beacon at the Tree of Trees sculpture outside Buckingham Palace, London, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 2 2022 (Chris Jackson/PA)
Trees from Platinum Jubilee sculpture to be planted across UK in honour of Queen
A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for another term, displays his country’s flag as he waits to see him drive thru outside the polling station where he voted in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Bolsonaro has slight lead over da Silva in Brazil’s presidential election
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema fires against the crossbar from the penalty spot (Manu Fernandez/AP/PA)
Karim Benzema misses a penalty as Real Madrid’s winning run ends in LaLiga
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes a fresh mentality is helping the club this season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal have ‘fire burning inside’ after last season
President of Burkina Faso Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Ousted Burkina Faso leader leaves country for Togo after coup

Most Read

1
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
2
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations…
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path
18
5
Wreckage from the crash in Dairsie
Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash
6
Karen Nicholson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife nurse caught drink-driving while five times over legal limit
7
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money: What the top three will make at St…
8
Broad Street Cowdenbeath where a man was hit by a car
Man hit by car in Cowdenbeath taken to hospital with serious injuries
9
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
4
10
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…

More from The Courier

Watt found the net against St Johnstone
Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated
Grace Petrie.
Grace Petrie, the artist who connects
Connor Syme shot 69 to finish tied for 10th at the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Dundee-based Fifer Connor Syme continues to progress as he zeroes in on…
Ryan Fox lifts the trophy after winning the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox inspired by the memory of his late friend Shane Warne…
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee star Eilish McColgan reveals European 10km record won’t be official until she passes…
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes' welcome at City Square celebrations…

Editor's Picks