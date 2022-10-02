US government vows major aid for Hurricane Ian victims as rescues continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US government vows major aid for Hurricane Ian victims as rescues continue

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 8.56pm
Emergency workers walk past the remains of a clothing store, blown out by Hurricane Ian, in the Times Square area near the Lynn Hall Pier on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, as a Category 4 hurricane on the southwest coast of Florida. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Emergency workers walk past the remains of a clothing store, blown out by Hurricane Ian, in the Times Square area near the Lynn Hall Pier on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, as a Category 4 hurricane on the southwest coast of Florida. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

US officials have pledged to provide an unprecedented amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people still trapped by floodwaters from Hurricane Ian.

Days after Ian tore through central Florida, carving a deadly path of destruction into the Carolinas, water levels continued to rise in some flooded areas, inundating homes and streets that were passable just a day or two earlier.

The death toll continued to rise and hundreds of thousands of people were still without power in Florida and North and South Carolina.

Tropical Weather
Contractors work to clear debris from the wreckage of Getaway Marina in Fort Myers Beach (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the government was ready to help in a huge way, focusing first on victims in Florida, which took the brunt of one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the US.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to visit the state on Wednesday.

Flooded roads and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated amid limited mobile phone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet.

Officials warned that the situation in many areas is not expected to improve for several days because all the rain that fell has nowhere to go as waterways are overflowing.

Tropical Weather
The remains of camper vans litter an inlet in Fort Myers Beach (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Nearly 850,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity on Sunday, down from a peak of 2.67 million.

Ms Criswell said the federal government had started to arrange the “largest amount of search and rescue assets that I think we’ve ever put in place before” to supplement Florida’s resources.

“We worry a lot about the direct impacts from the storm itself as it is making landfall, but we see so many more injuries and sometimes more fatalities after the storm,” she said.

“People need to stay vigilant right now. Standing water brings with it all kinds of hazards — it has debris, it could have power lines, it could have hazards in there that you just don’t know about.”

Tropical Weather Florida
National Guard soldiers rescue a man from his flooded property in Geneva, Florida (Stephen M Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/AP)

At least 54 people have been confirmed dead – 47 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba.

The weakened storm drifted north on Sunday and was expected to dump rain on parts of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, according to the National Hurricane Centre, which warned of the potential for flash-flooding.

More than 1,000 people have been rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s south-western coast alone, said Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis said on Saturday that multibillionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing 120 Starlink satellites to “help bridge some of the communication issues”.

Starlink, a satellite-based internet system created by Mr Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity.

The bridge to Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, was destroyed by the storm, leaving it accessible only by boat or air. Some flew out by helicopter.

An aerial photo of the Mad Hatter Restaurant on nearby Sanibel Island that was posted on social media shows a mostly vacant patch of sand where the restaurant used to be. The staff are safe, according to a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Tropical Weather Florida
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Fort Myers mayor Kevin Anderson on Sunday defended Lee County officials from accusations that they had been slow in ordering evacuations on Tuesday ahead of the storm, a day later than some other counties in the area.

“Warnings for hurricane season start in June. So there’s a degree of personal responsibility here. I think the county acted appropriately. The thing is, a certain percentage of people will not heed the warnings regardless,” he said.

Elsewhere, power remained knocked out to at least half of South Carolina’s Pawleys Island, a beach community roughly 75 miles up the coast from Charleston.

In North Carolina, the storm downed trees and power lines. Two of the four deaths in the state were from storm-related vehicle crashes, and the others involved a man who drowned when his truck plunged into a swamp and another killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in a garage.

