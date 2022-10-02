England’s Charley Hull triumphs in Texas to end six-year wait for LPGA title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England’s Charley Hull triumphs in Texas to end six-year wait for LPGA title

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 9.37pm Updated: October 2 2022, 10.55pm
Charley Hull is back in the winners’ circle (LM Otero/AP/PA)
Charley Hull is back in the winners' circle (LM Otero/AP/PA)

England’s Charley Hull ended a six-year wait for a second LPGA Tour title on Sunday by holding off the challenge of Xiyu Lin at the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas.

Hull’s eight birdies and just one bogey took her to 17 under par overall, although there was almost a late twist as Lin eagled the penultimate hole to move to within one stroke.

But the Chinese was wayward with a 20ft birdie putt on the last which, had it gone in, would have forced a play-off after Hull settled for par, having moments earlier missed a tougher chance at a gain.

The 26-year-old was sprayed with champagne and hugged by compatriot Georgia Hall on the 18th green after clinching victory – her first on the LPGA circuit since prevailing at the CME Group Tour Championship in November 2016.

Hull was delighted to share the moment with Hall, the 2018 Open champion, telling a press conference afterwards: “It was just really cool.

“After seeing her win the British Open, it kind of spurs you on and it’s good how we can push each other. We hang out a lot off the golf course so it’s just good.”

Hull becomes just the sixth English golfer to record two or more LPGA Tour victories, joining Hall, Laura Davies, Alison Nicholas, Trish Johnson and Karen Stupples.

While it is her first win this year, she has made 12 of 17 cuts and this was her fifth top-10 finish, including a tie for third at the Amundi Evian Championship in France in July.

Hull said: “I feel very proud of myself. I’ve got my confidence up and now I can’t wait to play more and hopefully get some wins in.

“I feel like I know what it takes to get a win now, I’ve kind of reminded myself. I’m looking forward to it and I can’t wait.”

